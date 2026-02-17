Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: AAIB Retrieves Flight Data Recorder From Learjet Crash In Baramati, CVR Analysis Underway | File Pic

Mumbai: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday provided an official update on the ongoing investigation into the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) accident that occurred at Baramati on January 28, 2026. The probe is being conducted in strict accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as well as international standards and recommended practices laid down under ICAO Annex 13.

Flight Data Recorders Suffer Major Fire Damage

In a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the AAIB said the aircraft was fitted with two independent flight recorders, a Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). Both recorders were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and suffered major fire damage.

Despite the damage, the AAIB confirmed that data from the DFDR has been successfully downloaded at the Bureau’s Flight Recorder Laboratory. The DFDR, manufactured by L3 Communications, is expected to provide critical technical information related to the aircraft’s flight parameters leading up to the crash.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder, manufactured by Honeywell, is currently undergoing detailed technical examination. According to the AAIB, assistance has been sought from the accredited representative of the State of Manufacture to provide specialised support for extracting and analysing the CVR data. Investigators believe the CVR could offer crucial insights into cockpit communications and crew actions prior to the accident.

The crash of the Learjet 45 at Baramati on January 28 claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, making the incident one of the most serious aviation accidents in recent times. The findings of the flight recorder analysis are expected to play a key role in establishing the sequence of events and possible causes behind the tragedy.

The AAIB emphasised that it is following all prescribed technical and procedural protocols to ensure the investigation remains comprehensive, objective and evidence-based. The Bureau reiterated its commitment to transparency, stating that further information will be shared at an appropriate stage once verified conclusions are reached.

AAIB Urges All To Refrain From Speculation As Probe Continues

In its statement, the AAIB also urged all stakeholders, including the public and media, to refrain from speculation while the investigation is in progress. “The Bureau respectfully requests all stakeholders to allow the investigation process to proceed in accordance with established procedures,” the statement said.

The AAIB added that efforts are continuing to retrieve usable data from the CVR, which, together with DFDR findings and other evidence, will contribute to the final accident report.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/