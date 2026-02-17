Mumbai Road Accident: 30-Year-Old Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Being Run Over By BEST Bus In Santacruz | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man died in an accident in Santacruz East on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Arun Tripathi, alias Tiwari, who ran a catering and utensils-selling business and resided in Santacruz East. The BEST bus driver, Harish Narayankar (40), who lives in Dharavi, was arrested immediately by the police.

About The Accident

According to the police, the accident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Sunday near the Mumbai University gate in Santacruz East. Tripathi was riding a two-wheeler when the incident took place. A BEST bus had stopped at the University bus stop. Tripathi reportedly rode in front of the bus, which then started moving from behind him. As Tripathi attempted to take a left turn, the bus driver also moved towards the right.

Due to an apparent misunderstanding between the two drivers, Tripathi came under the front right wheel of the bus. Both his legs were crushed, resulting in severe injuries and heavy bleeding. He managed to contact his relatives on his mobile phone. His relatives rushed to the spot and shifted him to V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz East. As his condition was critical, doctors advised that he be shifted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West. However, he was declared dead during treatment.

The BEST bus, numbered 302, was travelling from Pratiksha Nagar to Dharavi at the time of the accident. The BKC police have registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have arrested him.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/