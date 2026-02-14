Mulund Horror: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Grief After 1 Killed In Mumbai Metro 4 Slab Collapse; ₹5 Lakh Aid Announced For Deceased |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed grief over the fatal slab collapse at the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 site in Mulund West and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased.

मुंबईतील मुलुंड भागात मेट्रो बांधकामाचा स्लॅब कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत एका व्यक्तीचा मृत्यू झाला असून इतर काही जखमी झाले आहेत. या घटनेबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दुःख व्यक्त केले असून या घटनेच्या चौकशीचे आदेश दिले आहेत. मृताच्या वारसांना 5 लाख रुपये आर्थिक मदत राज्य… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 14, 2026

₹5 Lakh Aid Announced For Deceased

In a post on X, the official handle of CMO Maharashtra said one person was killed and a few others were injured after a metro construction slab collapsed in Mulund. The Chief Minister ordered a probe into the incident, announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased, and said the state government would bear the medical expenses of the injured. He also prayed for their speedy recovery.

1 Killed As Concrete Slab Falls On Vehicles In Mulund

One person was killed and three others injured when a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 fell onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises around 12.20 pm. The slab reportedly crashed directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below, trapping an auto driver and a woman under the debris and triggering an immediate emergency response.

Videos from the crash site showed disturbing visuals of a crushed car and the autorickshaw buried under the slab. The rickshaw driver, seen in a bloodied condition, was pulled out from under the debris. All the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Ramdhan Yadav was declared dead. The injured were identified as Rajkumar Yadav (45), who is in critical condition, and Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40), both of whom are admitted and reported to be stable.

Authorities cordoned off the area and traffic on the busy LBS Road stretch was disrupted for some time. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained and a detailed inquiry is expected.

MMRDA Issues Statement After Fatal Mishap

In a statement posted on X, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said the incident occurred around 12.15 pm near Pier P196 of the Metro Line construction works in the Rajiv (Milan) stretch, close to the Mulund Fire Station, where a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing autorickshaw.

An incident occurred today at approximately 12:15 pm near Pier P196 of Metro Line construction works in the Rajiv (Milan) stretch, close to Mulund Fire Station, where a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing auto rickshaw.



Two individuals sustained… — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 14, 2026

The authority confirmed that two individuals sustained injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. The metro project team is at the site and is carrying out relief operations and securing the area in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and disaster management authorities.

