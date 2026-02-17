Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 17, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies & Improved Visibility As AQI Drops Significantly |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a bright and unusually warm morning on Tuesday, February 17, offering clear skies across the city. The day also began on a positive note as air quality showed an improvement. The city saw a significant drop in AQI, providing a respite to early morning commuters.

Meteorological data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that Mumbai will witness partly cloudy skies accompanied by hazy conditions through the day. Temperatures are expected to hover between 19°C and 32°C, a range that signals the gradual transition towards peak summer.

Significant Drop in AQI

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 105 on Wednesday, categorised as ‘Poor’, which is a significant drop from what the city has been seeing over the last few months. Over the past 24 hours, pollution levels fluctuated across the city, with the lowest AQI of 96 (Moderate), recorded around 6 am. While the marginal decline offers some relief, air quality continues to remain far from safe, underscoring the persistent pollution concerns across the city.

City sees significant drop in AQI | AQI.in

Improved Regional AQI

There has been a significant drop in AQI across multiple pockets in Mumbai, with most of the regions recording a moderate AQI. The lowest AQI is recorded in Gamdevi Station 1 at 58 (Moderate). Following this is Vidya Nagar, Dhakoji Sethpada, Mazgaon and Santa Cruz West with AQIs of 60, 62, 70 and 73, respectively, falling into the moderate category.

AQI.in

In contrast, some regions are recording high AQI crossing the 350 mark. Topping this chart is Om Siddhivinayak at 354, categorised as severe. Trailing behind are Louis Wadi, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Sion Station 1 at 260 (Unhealthy), 220 (Unhealthy), 207 (Unhealthy) and 193 (Poor), respectively.

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

