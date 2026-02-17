 'Parapet Look Suspiciously Mounted': After Metro 4 Mishap In Mulund, X User Requests MMRDA To Check Slab On Line 6 Near Powai Lake
Following the Mulund Metro 4 mishap, X user Neil Parab shared a picture of parapet slabs on Mumbai Metro Line 6 at JVLR near Powai Lake, calling them “suspiciously mounted.” He urged MMRDA officers to check the structures. Social media reactions highlighted poor construction quality, lack of supervision, and commuter safety concerns on the 15.31-km Pink Line set to open in late 2026.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Following the under-construction Mumbai Metro 4 slab collapse mishap in Mulund's LBS Marg, a user on X has now urged MMRDA to inspect a parapet slab on Metro Line 6 near Powai Lake. Calling it “suspiciously mounted,” the user raised concerns about commuter safety.

The picture was shared by a X user, named Neil Parab, where he shared a picture pointing at two parapet slabs, which he said looked 'suspiciously mounted'. The user said that the location opp Jheel Darshan building / Powai lake. In his post, he wrote, "Request MMRDA officers to check these parafit walls on the Powai Metro line at JVLR (opp Jheel Darshan building / Powai lake). "

Social Media Reactions

One user wrote, "The quality looks very bad and shoddy work in Mumbai. The parapet walls are seamlessly mounted it almost looks like one single structure."

Some other added, "Why can't their supervisor and site engineer notice them ? Do they have any safety officers?"

A user slammed and said, "5 lakh cheque is ready, Maharashtra government. They never inspect. Mumbaikar's life is like a goat."

Some other added, "If another mishap happens the entire department should be put behind bars."

"The pathetic quality of construction is scary," a user said.

What is a Parapet?

According to sqft.expert, parapet walls are low structural walls built on the edge of the slab on one side to prevent people from falling off the edge of the slab or the roof. It serves as a safety guard to prevent falls.

Metro Line 6

The 15.31-km Mumbai Metro Line 6 (Pink Line), estimated to cost Rs 6,700 crore, is reportedly set to open in the second half of 2026. Starting at Swami Samarth Nagar in Andheri West and ending at Vikhroli (EEH), the line will have 13 stations, including Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jogeshwari (W), JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Maha kali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Rambaug, Powai Lake, IIT, Powai, Kanjur Marg (W), Vikhroli (EEH).

