Mulund Metro Mishap: Arrested Officials Blame Welder As Police Hunt 2 Absconding Accused

Police intensify search for absconding accused in Mulund Metro parapet collapse that claimed one life and injured three | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 16: In a significant development in the February 14 Metro Line 4 accident in Mulund, arrested project officials have claimed that a welder was responsible for the collapse of a concrete precast parapet that killed one person and left three others seriously injured. Police are currently searching for the welder, Ram Ashish, along with project consultant Sai Suresh.

One dead, three injured in Mulund incident

The incident occurred around 12.15 pm on LBS Road in Mulund West when a concrete precast parapet from a Metro Line 4 pillar fell onto an autorickshaw and a Skoda car. One person died in the accident, while three others sustained serious injuries, with one reported to be in critical condition.

The Mulund police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against seven key accused and other concerned officials linked to Milan Road Buildtech, a subcontractor of Reliance–Astaldi JV, and DB Hill LBG Supervisory Company.

Five project officials arrested

Police have arrested Harish Chauhan (Project Director), Kuldeep Sapkal (Project Manager), Saurab Singh (Deputy Manager), Prashant Bhoir (Supervisor) and Avdhoot Inamdar (Project Manager).

During interrogation, the arrested accused allegedly claimed that welder Ram Ashish had improperly cut an iron rod beyond the instructed point, causing the concrete parapet to collapse.

According to investigators, Ram Ashish had been working with the company for several years. After the accident, he allegedly fled the scene and has since been absconding. Police are conducting a search operation to trace him and consultant Sai Suresh.

Probe to determine individual accountability

However, a senior police officer stated that the arrested accused cannot evade their responsibilities by shifting the entire blame onto the welder. The role and accountability of each official involved in the project will be determined following a detailed probe.

Police have sought project- and construction-related documents from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority as part of the investigation. They are also verifying whether due procedures and safety norms were followed.

Also Watch:

Preliminary findings indicate that the concrete precast parapet was installed on the night of February 12, 2026, using turnbuckles, but proper concreting had not been carried out. Investigators are also examining whether the work was undertaken without informing the concerned authorities. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/