Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Audit, Announces ₹15 Lakh Compensation For Mulund Metro Tragedy For Deceased

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A day after a fatal slab collapse on the under construction Metro Line 4 in Mulund, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde announced a series of strict measures, promising accountability and enhanced safety checks across all Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority projects.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Mulund Metro Tragedy, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Yesterday, I told the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Chairman that strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible... Through MMRDA, we have… pic.twitter.com/2wRiu7kOmD — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2026

Addressing the media, Shinde said he had directed the MMRDA Chairman to take firm action against those responsible. “Yesterday, I told the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman that strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible. Through MMRDA, we have announced compensation of ₹15 lakh for the deceased. The injured will also receive treatment through MMRDA. I have ordered a structural and safety audit of all ongoing MMRDA projects. The company found responsible has been fined ₹5 crore, and the consultant has been fined ₹1 crore,” he said.

One Dead, Three Injured On LBS Marg

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a slab from the under construction Metro Line 4, connecting Wadala to Thane, collapsed onto an auto rickshaw and a car on the busy LBS Marg in Mulund.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, a local Samajwadi Party office bearer and village head, who was reportedly travelling to attend a wedding. Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The sudden collapse caused panic in the area, with traffic coming to a standstill as rescue teams cleared debris and assisted the injured.

Mumbai Horror: Concrete Slab Of Under-Construction Metro 4 Pillar Falls On Auto-Rickshaw & Car In Mulund West, 3-4 Injured; Terrifying Visuals Surface#MumbaiMetro #Mulund #MumbaiNews #BreakingNewshttps://t.co/M9yYFfz6aI — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 14, 2026

Suspensions, Fines And Arrests

In the immediate aftermath, the state government suspended Executive Engineer Satyajeet Salve. Penalties amounting to ₹6 crore were imposed on the contractors and consultants associated with the project, including Milan Road Buildtech and Louis Berger.

Five employees of the contracting firm, including the project director, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Shinde has also ordered a comprehensive structural and safety audit of the entire Metro stretch, underlining the need to restore public confidence in the city’s ambitious infrastructure projects.

