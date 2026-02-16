 Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Audit, Announces ₹15 Lakh Compensation For Mulund Metro Tragedy For Deceased
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Audit, Announces ₹15 Lakh Compensation For Mulund Metro Tragedy For Deceased

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Audit, Announces ₹15 Lakh Compensation For Mulund Metro Tragedy For Deceased

After a fatal slab collapse on Metro Line 4 in Mulund, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered strict action, including suspension of an executive engineer, fines worth ₹6 crore and a structural audit of all MMRDA projects. One person died and three were injured when a concrete slab fell on vehicles on LBS Marg.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A day after a fatal slab collapse on the under construction Metro Line 4 in Mulund, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde announced a series of strict measures, promising accountability and enhanced safety checks across all Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority projects.

Addressing the media, Shinde said he had directed the MMRDA Chairman to take firm action against those responsible. “Yesterday, I told the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman that strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible. Through MMRDA, we have announced compensation of ₹15 lakh for the deceased. The injured will also receive treatment through MMRDA. I have ordered a structural and safety audit of all ongoing MMRDA projects. The company found responsible has been fined ₹5 crore, and the consultant has been fined ₹1 crore,” he said.

One Dead, Three Injured On LBS Marg

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a slab from the under construction Metro Line 4, connecting Wadala to Thane, collapsed onto an auto rickshaw and a car on the busy LBS Marg in Mulund.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives
Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood: 'Choices I've Made Are Purest, Not Without Any Malice Or Shortcuts'
Siddhant Chaturvedi On 10 Years In Bollywood: 'Choices I've Made Are Purest, Not Without Any Malice Or Shortcuts'
TN NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Published; Document Verification Until Feb 18
TN NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Published; Document Verification Until Feb 18

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, a local Samajwadi Party office bearer and village head, who was reportedly travelling to attend a wedding. Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The sudden collapse caused panic in the area, with traffic coming to a standstill as rescue teams cleared debris and assisted the injured.

Suspensions, Fines And Arrests

In the immediate aftermath, the state government suspended Executive Engineer Satyajeet Salve. Penalties amounting to ₹6 crore were imposed on the contractors and consultants associated with the project, including Milan Road Buildtech and Louis Berger.

Five employees of the contracting firm, including the project director, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Shinde has also ordered a comprehensive structural and safety audit of the entire Metro stretch, underlining the need to restore public confidence in the city’s ambitious infrastructure projects.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Footover Bridge At Naigoan Railway Station To Be Shut For A Month And A Half; Passengers...
Mumbai: Footover Bridge At Naigoan Railway Station To Be Shut For A Month And A Half; Passengers...
Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Audit, Announces ₹15 Lakh Compensation For...
Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Audit, Announces ₹15 Lakh Compensation For...
'Lights, Camera, Action': Mumbai Metro Opens For Filming For Movies, Ads, Educational Projects &...
'Lights, Camera, Action': Mumbai Metro Opens For Filming For Movies, Ads, Educational Projects &...
Shirgaon Beach Festival 2026 Set To Transform Palghar Coastline Into Cultural Hub From February 18,...
Shirgaon Beach Festival 2026 Set To Transform Palghar Coastline Into Cultural Hub From February 18,...
Palghar News: Trauma Care Centre In Manor Stalled For 2 Years Over ₹21 Crore Pending Contractor...
Palghar News: Trauma Care Centre In Manor Stalled For 2 Years Over ₹21 Crore Pending Contractor...