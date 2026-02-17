 PM Modi Arrives At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai Ahead Of Meeting French President Emmanuel Macron | See Pics
PM Modi arrived at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan ahead of the bilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron. He was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat. PM Modi and Macron will discuss diplomatic and economic ties between India and France.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai ahead of meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.

PM Modi was received at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Speaking on PM Modi's schedule in Mumbai today, the Prime Minister will meet Macron at around 3.15 pm at Lok Bhavan and hold bilateral talks. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), their discussions will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership. The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

Later in the day, at around 5:15 pm, PM Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.

