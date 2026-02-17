Mumbai's Overnight Renewal! Roads Painted Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French President Emmanuel Macron

'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of Pm Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French President | X

As Emmanuel Macron prepares to arrive in Mumbai for his three-day official visit to India, the city administration has undertaken rapid overnight road repairs, repainting and beautification work along key routes. The preparations come ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Mumbai to receive the French President, who is scheduled to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Several stretches of roads, footpaths, and public infrastructure, particularly those along the leaders’ expected convoy routes, have reportedly been resurfaced or freshly painted. Visuals circulating on social media show workers freshly painted roads across parts of South Mumbai.

When Mumbai starts repainting overnight like this.. you know. pic.twitter.com/jU7KqmtPjm — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) February 16, 2026

However, the sudden infrastructure upgrades have triggered criticism from citizens and netizens, many of whom questioned why such repairs are often prioritised only ahead of high-profile political visits rather than as part of routine civic maintenance.

Netizens Reactions:

Macron’s Mumbai visit is expected to include official meetings, followed by engagements in New Delhi, where he will participate in the summit and hold bilateral discussions with Indian leadership.