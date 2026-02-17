French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai; Wife Brigitte Macron Turns Heads In Bold Red Blazer

By: Aanchal C | February 17, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Mumbai for a three-day visit to India, where he was greeted at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Sharing pictures from Macron’s arrival, Fadnavis wrote on X, "Bienvenue à Mumbai! A very warm welcome to the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai!"

Macron, who has come to the country for India–France discussion, arrived in a chic and sophisticated navy blue suit

HIs wife, Brigitte Macron, looked equally powerful in a bold red blazer

She paired the jacket with a classic white shirt, black trousers and sleek boots

Her signature blonde bob and subtle makeup rounded off her arrival glam

