 Surya Grahan 2026 In India: Know Sutak Kaal Time, Amavasya Tithi Muhurat & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSurya Grahan 2026 In India: Know Sutak Kaal Time, Amavasya Tithi Muhurat & More

Surya Grahan 2026 In India: Know Sutak Kaal Time, Amavasya Tithi Muhurat & More

The first solar eclipse of 2026, an annular “Ring of Fire,” occurs on February 17, but it won’t be visible in India. The event aligns with Phalguna Amavasya, yet no Sutak Kaal is observed since the eclipse isn’t seen here. The eclipse runs from 3:26 pm to 7:57 pm IST, lasting over four hours.

Aanchal CUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
article-image

As the celestial stage sets for 2026, skywatchers around the globe are abuzz about the year's first solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan, occurring on February 17. This event will be a dramatic annular eclipse, famously known as the "Ring of Fire," where the Moon aligns perfectly between the Earth and Sun but appears slightly smaller, leaving a glowing ring visible around the Sun's edges. While this rare sight promises a breathtaking show for some parts of the world, here's what India needs to know.

Surya Grahan 2026 time in India

The annular solar eclipse will take place on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse begins at 3:26 pm and ends at 7:57 pm, lasting about 4 hours and 31 minutes.

Read Also
Surya Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The Rare 'Ring Of Fire' In India? Know Solar Eclipse Date & Time
article-image

Notably, this eclipse coincides with Phalguna Amavasya, which starts at 5:34 pm on February 16 and ends at 5:30 pm on February 17, as stated by Drik Panchang. Traditionally a day of religious significance, Amavasya is observed with fasting and prayers by many Hindu devotees.

FPJ Shorts
Macron In Mumbai: French President To Meet PM Modi At Lok Bhavan Today; Rafale Deal, AI Push & MoUs Likely On Agenda
Macron In Mumbai: French President To Meet PM Modi At Lok Bhavan Today; Rafale Deal, AI Push & MoUs Likely On Agenda
'AI A Major Opportunity For India, Can Boost Job Creation': Industry Experts
'AI A Major Opportunity For India, Can Boost Job Creation': Industry Experts
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates No Longer On The List Of Leaders Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi: Here's What Happened
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates No Longer On The List Of Leaders Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi: Here's What Happened
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4 Held
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4 Held

No Sutak Kaal as Solar Eclipse won't be visible in India

However, there's a key detail for those in India: the eclipse will not be visible from anywhere in the country, so there is no risk of direct exposure to its effects. As a result, the Sutak Kaal, a period during which certain rituals and activities are avoided due to the eclipse, is not applicable for this event in India.

Read Also
Why Pregnant Women Should Take More Precautions On Surya Grahan? Know How It Affects The Baby
article-image

Astronomically, a solar eclipse forms when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or fully blocking sunlight. In an annular eclipse, the Moon doesn’t fully cover the Sun, creating the iconic “Ring of Fire” effect.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surya Grahan 2026 In India: Know Sutak Kaal Time, Amavasya Tithi Muhurat & More
Surya Grahan 2026 In India: Know Sutak Kaal Time, Amavasya Tithi Muhurat & More
French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai; Wife Brigitte Macron Turns Heads In Bold Red...
French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai; Wife Brigitte Macron Turns Heads In Bold Red...
SZA Performs At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration In India, Grammy-Winning Singer Goes Desi In...
SZA Performs At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration In India, Grammy-Winning Singer Goes Desi In...
When Is Ramadan 2026? Here's To Know Date And Significance Of The Sacred Month Of Fasting
When Is Ramadan 2026? Here's To Know Date And Significance Of The Sacred Month Of Fasting
Mumbai's Overnight Renewal! Roads Painted Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French...
Mumbai's Overnight Renewal! Roads Painted Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French...