Why Pregnant Women Should Take More Precautions On Surya Grahan? Know How It Affects The Baby

The annual solar eclipse is to occur on October 2, 2024. The eclipse will begin at 9:15 pm and will last till 3:17 am of October 3. The 12 hours before the eclipse period is considered to be the sutak (pre-eclipse phase) which is also very crucial and tends to affect individuals physical and mental health due to the energies and the magnetic pull effect.

There aren't many credible reports to support the negative health effects of energetic radiation exposure during the Grahan period. That being said, the period is not regarded as fortunate in many religions. Astrologers frequently suggest that the celestial phenomenon may not favor pregnant women and their baby.

Dos and Don'ts for pregnant women

It is advised that pregnant women bathe twice. once prior to and once after the eclipse. It is best to take a head bath to prevent any bad luck or black magic or negative energy that may arise from an eclipse.

The secret is to stay hydrated; water or lemon juice can help combat the potent radiations.

During the eclipse phase, prayers have great power and can benefit both the mother's and the child's health.

If you're feeling uneasy, keep in touch with medical professionals so they can better assist you.



Avoid out door activities that will expose the pregnant woman and the unborn child to the rays of the eclipse-sun.

Limit how often you use computers, air conditioners, televisions, and, of course, smartphones. During the eclipse, people can charge their phones, but if you are a carrying woman, try not to use them too often.

Avoid deep sleep; a nap is ideal. It is advised to avoid sleeping position and to avoid lying on bare floors even in cases of weakness. Maintaining an erect posture and a comfortably straight spine can be advantageous.



Never use your naked eyes to see an eclipse, whether you are pregnant or not. The retina could be harmed by it. Use prescription polarized goggles or lenses or X-ray films to quell your curiosity for seeing the scene.

How solar eclipse affects the baby?

Though there is no evidence on whether the eclipse has negative effects on the baby or not, traditional myths are believed to be cautious for the unborn baby.

Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors and avoid stepping out in the sun to avoid harmful rays of the sun to affect them or the baby. Moreover, pregnant women go through hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy and change in energies on a solar eclipse can make these swings extreme. Which is why, it is also advised for expecting mother to engage in meditating activities like chanting to keep their mind and heart at peace.