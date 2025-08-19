Mumbai Turns Into A Swimming Pool: Memes Take Over The Gloomy Day; Netizens Say, 'Welcome To Venice'

Mumbai rains once again lived up to their reputation of bringing the city to a grinding halt, this time with a red alert issued as heavy downpour flooded key areas. Local trains, considered the city’s lifeline, were suspended after railway tracks went underwater, leaving thousands stranded. Roads turned into rivers, and Upvan Lake in Thane overflowed, submerging nearby areas.

But amidst the chaos, Mumbai did what it does best-turn adversity into humor. The internet quickly turned into a meme fest, with pages across Instagram and Twitter posting clips that showcased the lighter side of the monsoon mayhem.

In one widely shared video, children are seen swimming joyfully in waterlogged streets, splashing around and even calling the area their “new water park.”

Another clip from Thane showed residents wading through knee-deep water as if it were just another day, while some even took their dogs out for a walk in the floods, unbothered by the deluge.

One of the quirkiest videos doing the rounds features a man lying comfortably on a foam mat, floating along a waterlogged road. The caption read: “Mumbaikars going to office today.” Though the video is old, the clip struck a chord with office-goers, who couldn’t resist sharing it with relatable comments.

Another meme, posted by a popular Instagram page, dubbed a flooded stretch at Vandana Bus Stand in Thane as “Welcome to Venice.” The video showed buses struggling to move through waist-deep water, perfectly fitting the comparison to the Italian canal city.

While authorities battled to manage the situation, residents continued to upload lighthearted takes, proving once again that Mumbai’s spirit is unbreakable. Whether it’s comparing submerged roads to water theme parks or poking fun at office culture in floods, Mumbaikars have turned a crisis into a comedy show online. As the rains continue, the memes keep pouring in, offering a much-needed laugh amidst a city otherwise slowed to a standstill.