 Why Did Kapil Sharma & Neeti Mohan Serve Parathas & Poha To Crew On Set Of The Great Indian Kapil Show?
No Michelin plating can rival the magic of a paratha made in a mother’s kitchen. And even India’s comedy king, Kapil Sharma, isn’t immune to its pull

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

Golden, flaky, and dripping with nostalgia-parathas have a way of winning hearts like no gourmet dish ever could. Whether stuffed with spiced potatoes, paneer, or onions, they carry the warmth of home in every bite. No Michelin plating can rival the magic of a paratha made in a mother’s kitchen. And even India’s comedy king, Kapil Sharma, isn’t immune to its pull, especially after long, exhausting days on a shoot set.

What happened on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

On 15 August 2025, during the Independence Day special of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil shared a candid behind-the-scenes moment that quickly became the talk of social media. While the episode promised a star-studded “musical mehfil” featuring Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravijani, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan, the most unforgettable highlight had nothing to do with music, it was food that stole the limelight.

The unexpected guest who stole the show

The surprise didn’t come from a celebrity but from Neeti Mohan’s mother, who walked in carrying trays loaded with freshly made parathas and a hearty home-style spread. Kapil, visibly delighted, quipped:
“Neeti ki mummy parathe leke aayi hain aur hume bohot bhook lagi hai.”

For a brief while, the glitz of the studio lights faded, replaced by the warmth of ghar ka khana.

It wasn’t just about the parathas. The spread also featured Indore’s iconic poha, garnished with sev, pomegranate seeds, and crunchy peanuts, along with a flavorful aloo ki sabzi, the kind only Indian mothers can perfect without ever looking at a recipe book. Kapil later summed it up perfectly in his Instagram caption: “After pack-up = paratha party.”

article-image

While the Independence Day special celebrated India’s spirit with music and laughter, it was the homely food that brought everyone closer. From parathas to poha, the episode reminded fans that sometimes the simplest meals create the most lasting memories.

