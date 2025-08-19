Zakir Khan's Historic Night at NYC's Madison Square Garden: Hasan Minhaj Applauds Indian Stand-Up Comedian

On August 17, 2025, Indian stand-up star Zakir Khan made history by becoming the first comedian to headline Madison Square Garden in Hindi. Performing to a packed audience of 6,000, the Indore-born comic turned the iconic New York venue into a stage for desi humor, earning a standing ovation that capped off a career-defining night.

But what made the evening even more memorable was the heartfelt praise that came from fellow comedian Hasan Minhaj, who was right there to witness the milestone.

Hasan Minhaj calls it a 'Historic Night'

Taking to Instagram the next day, Hasan Minhaj celebrated Zakir’s achievement and emphasized its global impact. He called the performance a “historic night for comedy worldwide”, pointing out that this was the first time an entire set in Hindi had taken over one of the world’s most legendary stages.

Minhaj highlighted Zakir’s unique style, saying he blends storytelling with poetic sensibility, giving stand-up comedy a depth and artistry that feels both new and universal. With a playful twist, Minhaj joked that even his own parents might be bigger fans of Zakir than of him- a quip that struck a chord with fans of both comedians.

Zakir’s emotional connection with the audience

Beyond the laughs, Zakir’s show was full of emotion. At one point, he paused his set to connect with his parents via video call, showing them the cheering Madison Square Garden crowd. The heartwarming moment, filled with applause and laughter, reminded everyone that this wasn’t just a professional milestone- it was also a deeply personal triumph.

While Zakir has previously performed at prestigious venues like London’s Royal Albert Hall, his Madison Square Garden appearance marked the most high-profile moment yet for Hindi comedy on the global stage. The show was part of his North American arena tour, produced by Outback Presents, which includes stops across the United States and Canada.

Who is Hasan Minhaj?

Hasan Minhaj, known worldwide for his Netflix specials and political satire, has long been a respected voice in comedy. His recognition of Zakir’s artistry doesn’t just spotlight one comedian’s success, it signals a broader acceptance of non-English stand-up on global platforms. By celebrating Zakir’s achievement, Minhaj effectively underlined that language is no barrier to storytelling that moves and entertains audiences everywhere.