Kate Middleton Flaunts Huge Diamond Tiara At German State Banquet: It Originally Belonged To Queen Victoria In 1853

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, standing at 5’9, has long been celebrated for her polished elegance and fashion choices that the British media frequently praises. Her statuesque frame, combined with her refined wardrobe, has made her one of the most photographed royal figures, and a leading future queen.

Over the years, Catherine has worn an enviable collection of royal heirlooms once belonging to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, creating a modern link to the royal women who came before her.

Kate Middleton’s new look sparks online buzz

Recently, Kate made headlines for her noticeably lighter hair, a makeover that triggered a wave of online speculation, with some social media users jokingly calling it a “wig”. But the real showstopper wasn’t her hair.

During the state banquet hosted at Windsor Castle for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender, Kate stepped out in one of her most dazzling ensembles to date.

Kate chose a shimmering blue cape-style gown by Jenny Packham, a designer she often relies on for high-profile royal events. The dress featured a full sequin finish that complemented the grandeur of the evening.

But the highlight of her look was the Oriental Circlet Tiara, a piece she had never worn before. Dating back to 1853, the tiara was originally created for Queen Victoria and is adorned with rubies and diamonds arranged in lotus-flower motifs and Mughal-inspired arches. It is believed to be the largest tiara in Kate’s personal rotation so far.

A classic airport look for the state visit arrival

The German President’s visit marks the first German state visit to the UK in nearly three decades. To welcome the guests at Heathrow Airport, the Princess of Wales opted for a regal but daytime-appropriate outfit.

She wore a blue coat by Alexander McQueen, layered over a navy Burberry dress, styled with matching suede boots and a structured hat by Juliette Botterill. Her accessories were a sentimental nod to Diana, double-drop sapphire and diamond earrings, originally a wedding gift to Princess Diana from Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia.