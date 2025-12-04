Japanese Artist Accuses Indian Creator Of Copying Tiger Art Gifted To Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav; Says, 'Received No Response' From Govt.

Japanese paper-cut artist Masayo San, known on Instagram as @kiriken16, has accused Indian artist Vikas Tomar of copying her 2020 tiger illustration and presenting it as a 3D artwork at a government-linked event in India. The controversy erupted after the piece was gifted to India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav during the Global Big Cats Photography Competition awards ceremony in October 2025.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Original artwork vs. Copied creation

Masayo’s original piece features an intricately detailed tiger head embedded within a larger collage of multiple animals, all crafted using her signature paper-cut technique. The contested version, created by Tomar, isolates this tiger head, enlarges it, and turns it into a framed 3D artwork. While the composition and style bear a striking resemblance, Masayo says she was neither contacted nor credited.

X

To expose the alleged plagiarism, the artist shared comparative images on Instagram, writing, "At an official ceremony in India attended by the Minister of Environment, an item that plagiarized my work was being presented to the Minister of Environment. I sent emails to various parties, but received no response from anywhere.Is it okay to silently condone such a thing? I want to convey to the whole world that this work is mine."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite her attempts to reach organisers and the Indian Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), Masayo claims she received no official response.

Backlash on social media

The issue quickly spread across social media, especially on X and Instagram, with netizens from Japan and India expressing frustration over the alleged intellectual property violation at a conservation-themed event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One supporter urged her to raise the matter in English, stating, "Raise this issue here in English, Indian Twitter won't let you down. Indian social media can do wonders what embassies can't.

Hey @SPYadavIFS, you owe the original creator an apology for presenting his work as your own. This brings unnecessary embarrassment to the country, and it shouldn’t be tolerated by anyone, including @byadavbjp."

Another user added, "Multiple big Indian handles are raising this issue. So sorry this happened to you but Indian twitter won’t let you down.

Everyone is fighting for your rightful credit."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No official response yet

As of December 4, 2025, neither IBCA nor the Environment Ministry has issued a statement. Meanwhile, netizens continue urging authorities to apologise and have the artwork removed from Tomar’s social media pages.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation on artistic integrity, copyright protection, and the responsibility of public institutions when showcasing creative work.