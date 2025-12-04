Hornbill Festival Ranked As Must-Attend Event In December: Everything You Need To Know About This Nagaland Spectacle

Hornbill Festival 2025 | Image Courtesy: X (@MDoNER_India)

If you've been hunting for a December getaway that offers culture, food, music, and raw natural beauty, all under one roof – Nagaland may just steal your heart this winter. Fog-draped hills, crisp mountain air, and the unmistakable warmth of its people create the perfect backdrop for one of India’s most iconic cultural celebrations, the Hornbill Festival. And now, the world is taking note too.

TasteAtlas shines spotlight on Hornbill Festival

Global food guide TasteAtlas recently released its list of “Food Events Not to Miss in December,” and among global culinary gatherings, they highlighted Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival as a must-experience event in Asia. Their recommendation was an authentic Naga smoked meat paired with rice, a flavourful introduction to the region’s bold, earthy cuisine. For food travellers, that alone is enough reason to pack a bag.

What makes the Hornbill Festival so iconic?

Often described as the "Festival of Festivals," Hornbill is an annual celebration organised by Nagaland’s Department of Tourism and Department of Art & Culture. Held every December, it brings together the state’s many tribes in one grand showcase of dances, rituals, craftsmanship, and cuisine. The festival takes its name from the hornbill, a bird deeply woven into Naga folklore and admired for its majesty.

Set at Kisama Heritage Village, about 12 kilometres from Kohima, the event transforms the hillside settlement into a living museum of Naga tradition. If you've ever wanted a front-row seat to the culture of Northeast India, this is it.

What to see and do

The festival, currently taking place from December 1 to December 10 at Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima, offers a vibrant array of experiences. Visitors can enjoy daily cultural performances featuring traditional dances, folk songs, and warrior displays that showcase Naga heritage. Sporting events such as indigenous wrestling, mock battles, and archery contests provide insight into local traditions.

It's a paradise for food lovers! You can savour regional favourites like smoked pork, bamboo shoot curries, fermented soy dishes, and local rice beers. A must-experience is all 17 major tribes setting up traditional village huts, or morungs, where guests can interact with community members and learn about their customs.

The festival also features a variety of arts and handicrafts, including handwoven shawls, bamboo products, tribal jewellery, and wooden artefacts—perfect for unique souvenirs.