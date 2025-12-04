 Can 'Airport Divorce' Save Your Trip? The Trend Every Couple Is Trying
Coined earlier this year by British travel journalist Huw Oliver, who jokingly described it as a "relationship-saving manoeuvre", Airport Divorce refers to a light-hearted, temporary split couples take after clearing the unavoidable pressure points: check-in, baggage drop, and security.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Even the calmest couples can get tense the moment they step into an airport. One minute you're dreaming of sunsets and sangria, and the next you're debating boarding groups, debating who misplaced the passports, or speed-walking in silent frustration to a mysteriously changed gate. Travel brings joy, but the hours before the holiday? Not always.

Enter the latest relationship-saving hack taking over travel conversations: the "Airport Divorce." Despite its dramatic name, it's neither sad nor legally binding. In fact, couples say it's the key to avoiding mid-terminal meltdowns.

So, what exactly is an "Airport Divorce"?

Coined earlier this year by British travel journalist Huw Oliver, who jokingly described it as a "relationship-saving manoeuvre", the term refers to a light-hearted, temporary split couples take after clearing the unavoidable pressure points: check-in, baggage drop, and security. These are the real mood killers, and if you go by online buzz, most travellers agree that emotions run highest here.

Once those hurdles are over, the concept is simple: go your separate ways inside the terminal. No drama, no resentment—just a mutual break.

One of you might wander through duty-free hunting for perfumes or indulging in a pre-flight drink, while the other grabs snacks, scrolls in peace, or finds a quiet charging spot.

The beauty of this trend lies in the reunion. Couples meet again at the gate calmer, happier, and refreshed, ready to start the vacation on an actual high note rather than recovering from a tiff over security trays.

