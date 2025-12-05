'Why The Blazer Ash?': Netizens Slam Aishwarya Rai's Stylist As She Poses In A Pearlescent Gown Paired With Designer Blazer At Red Sea Film Festival

NetizensAishwarya Rai Bachchan made a highly anticipated appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia on December 4, stepping onto the red carpet alongside an impressive lineup of international stars including Dakota Johnson, Rita Ora, and more. But while her presence generated the usual excitement, her outfit became the center of a heated online debate.

What Aishwarya wore on the red carpet?

The Dolce & Gabbana gown Aishwarya Rai wore was a striking black-and-white creation featuring a lace-trimmed V-neckline, intricate floral sequin embroidery across the bodice, and a figure-hugging silhouette that highlighted her frame. The look was cinched at the waist with a shimmering black sequin belt adorned with a silver floral accent, while the hemline was finished with pleated black lace panels that added movement, texture, and a touch of old-world glamour to the floor-length ensemble. This gown was originally worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell in 2019.

Netizens praise her aura, Criticise her styling

Although Aishwarya’s elegance was widely acknowledged, the internet was quick to critique the styling of her look, specifically the blazer.

Several comments suggested that the jacket overpowered the dress, with one user noting that the piece “adds too much bulk” and recommending alternatives like a wrap or a cropped jacket. Others were more direct, urging her to “hire a better stylist” or insisting she was “too beautiful to hide the gown.” One user also commented, "What's with jackets and her now? She needed either the gown or the jacket. So busy. And she looks uncomfortable."

Backing ARB's look, one user commented, "Minus the belt, the look is actually amazing. Everyone just keeps trolling ARB unnecessarily."

Despite the criticism, not all reactions were negative. Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya offered a humorous take, applauding the actor for her unwavering pageant-style posture, joking that she has held the iconic “Miss World arm pose” flawlessly for three decades.