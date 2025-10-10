Is Hardik Pandya's New Girlfriend Maheika Sharma An 'Average Indian Model'?

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has found love again, and this time, it's with 24-year-old model Maheika Sharma, a name quickly becoming the talk of the town. The two were recently spotted making their first public appearance together, seemingly confirming months of speculation about Hardik’s new relationship after his rumoured breakup with singer Jasmin Walia.

Check out the viral clip below:

On Friday morning, October 10, Hardik and Maheika turned heads as they arrived at Mumbai airport, stepping out of the cricketer’s flashy yellow Lamborghini Urus SE worth Rs 4.57 crore. The pair made quite the statement, twinning in coordinated black outfits and exuding effortless chemistry.

Who is Maheika Sharma?

Far from being "just another model," Maheika’s background is as impressive as it is diverse. Born and raised across Delhi, Gujarat, and the US, she’s not only a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt but also an advanced yoga instructor.

Her professional journey has taken her from modelling for top designers to appearing in ads and films, including Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi (2019) and Orlando Von Einsiedel’s short Into the Dusk.

With over 52.1K Instagram followers, including actor Arjun Kapoor, Maheika has made her mark in the fashion world with grace and charm. In a clip from April, she described herself as an “average Indian model," a phrase fans now find delightfully ironic given her glamorous rise.

Maheika's style files: From Sabyasachi to chic bikinis

When it comes to fashion, Maheika is pure versatility. She stunned as a Sabyasachi muse for a heritage bridal campaign, draped in a breathtaking lehenga, stacked jewellery, and an opulent neckpiece that screamed elegance.

On the flip side, her Instagram is filled with envy-worthy bikini looks, from tropical prints to classic monochromes, proving she can pull off both regal and relaxed styles with ease. She also adorns an array of chic dress prices and edgy denim looks, making her an IT girl model on and off the runway.