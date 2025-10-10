Hardik Pandya, Maheika Sharma Confirm Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?

Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya continues to make headlines for his personal life since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic in 2024. Earlier, he was rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia, known for the hit Bom Diggy, but they never confirmed their relationship, even though she was spotted at his matches. Currently, Pandya is dating model Mahieka Sharma, and while rumours of him finding love again after the alleged split with Jasmin only surfaced a few days ago, he has already made it official publicly.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Confirms Relationship

On Friday morning, October 10, Pandya made his relationship with Sharma official at the Mumbai airport. He was seen shielding his ladylove from the paparazzi, though the couple did not pose together.

Hardik and Mahieka arrived at the airport in his luxurious yellow Lamborghini Urus SE worth Rs 4.57 crore. He was the first to step out of the car, but moments later, his ladylove, Mahieka, followed, leaving everyone surprised, as no one expected her to accompany him.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Age Gap

Hardik was born on 11 October 1993 and is currently 31, while Mahieka, who celebrated her 22nd birthday in 2023, was born in 2001 and is now 24. This makes the cricketer 7 years older than Mahieka.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka, 24, studied in Delhi, Gujarat, and the US; is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and advanced yoga instructor; starred in films and ads; worked with top designers; and has 41.2K Instagram followers, including Arjun Kapoor.



She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and later took on several short roles in films, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019) alongside Vivek Oberoi.