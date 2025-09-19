Did Hardik Pandya CHEAT On Natasa Stankovic During Their Marriage With Jasmin Walia? Singer Claims They Dated For 2 Years

Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been making headlines again for his love life, reportedly finding love with 24-year-old model-actor Mahieka Sharma. This comes after his split from UK-based singer Jasmin Walia. Fresh claims now suggest that Hardik and Jasmin were in a relationship for two years, raising speculation that he might have cheated on Natasa Stankovic during their marriage.

Hardik Pandya Dated Jasmin Walia While Being Married

A few days ago, Jasmin shared a video on her Instagram handle, and in the comments section, a user pointed out that she had revealed her last relationship lasted almost two years. This hints at Hardik, as the cricketer was reportedly married to Natasa at the time, with their divorce officially announced in July 2024.

The comment read, "So you posted on ur story that your last recent relationship was almost two years long. Which means you and Hardik were dating way prior to when the divorce was announced. Divorce was announced in July 2024, which means you and Hardik were together nearly an year before divorce announcement."

What seemed to confirm that Hardik may have cheated on Natasa was Jasmin liking the comment.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram/@jasminwalia

About Hardik Pandya, Jasmin Walia's Relationship

The dating rumours between Jasmin and Hardik began after the duo posted separate photos from the same locations, including a trip to Greece. Following the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match, they were also spotted relaxing by the beach in Dubai, fuelling further speculation.

Jasmin was often spotted attending Hardik's matches and supporting him in the stands.

Earlier this year, during Mumbai Indian's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jasmin was seen leaving with the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) in the official team bus allotted for them. Walia's appearance with the WAGs seemingly confirmed her relationship with Hardik, as the bus is only allotted to family members of the cricketers.

The rumours of their breakup emerged after Jasmin and Hardik unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik and Natasha, who got married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation.

They welcomed their first child, son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. In 2023, they renewed their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.