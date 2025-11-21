 The Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: From 'Disappointing' To 'Brilliant', Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: From 'Disappointing' To 'Brilliant', Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: From 'Disappointing' To 'Brilliant', Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The much-awaited The Family Man season 3 has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and many people have already binge-watched the show. The audience has shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and the series has received a mixed response from netizens. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
The Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review | Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi starrer The Family Man season 3 is one of the most-awaited OTT shows of the year. It finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and many people have already binge-watched it. The audience has shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and the series has received a mixed response from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "#TheFamilyMan3 is such a colossal mess! Srikant Tiwari doesn’t do much and has less ss as compared to Jaideep Ahlawat’s ch! You don’t see Srikant on his own…and that excitement is clearly gone….‘family’ dynamic is missing! 1&2 were much better! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "A story that gets better and better with every season ! #TheFamilyMan3 @BajpayeeManoj (sic)."

Read Also
The Family Man Season 3 Ending Explained: Did Srikant Die & Rukma Survive? Know What Happens In The...
article-image

One more netizen tweeted, "Quite disappointing season, with the long wait for S3 I've expected so much... Asalu story kuda pedhem jaragale saraina purpose chupinchale very short season with just 7 episodes and the ending for season could've been much more better (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Congress Crisis: 'Will Continue As CM', Says Siddaramaiah Amid Reports Of Power Tussle, DK Shivakumar Reacts | Key Updates
Karnataka Congress Crisis: 'Will Continue As CM', Says Siddaramaiah Amid Reports Of Power Tussle, DK Shivakumar Reacts | Key Updates
iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island
26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On Violators
26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On Violators
Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel Used Flour Mill To Process Chemicals To Make Explosives, Claim Reports - PICS
Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil Shakeel Used Flour Mill To Process Chemicals To Make Explosives, Claim Reports - PICS

Well, it looks like the audience had high expectations from the series, and that's why it has received a mixed response from them. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for season 4 of the show.

Read Also
The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain...
article-image

The Family Man Season 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "The Family Man Season 3 keeps you hooked with its signature wit and engaging moments, though it could have been a bit more intense. Even so, it's a binge-worthy ride full of twists, laughs, and action, you'll love it."

The Family Man is created by directors Raj & DK.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: From 'Disappointing' To 'Brilliant', Manoj Bajpayee...

The Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: From 'Disappointing' To 'Brilliant', Manoj Bajpayee...

Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action-Adventure Series Online?

Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Action-Adventure Series Online?

Natasa Stankovic Buys Swanky New Orange Car Worth ₹3.04 Crore, Takes It For Spin On Mumbai...

Natasa Stankovic Buys Swanky New Orange Car Worth ₹3.04 Crore, Takes It For Spin On Mumbai...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 21: Tanya Adds Fuel To Chaos, Breaks Apart...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 21: Tanya Adds Fuel To Chaos, Breaks Apart...

120 Bahadur X Review: Netizens Praise Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Call It 'Visual...

120 Bahadur X Review: Netizens Praise Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Call It 'Visual...