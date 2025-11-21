The Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review: From 'Disappointing' To 'Brilliant', Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Family Man Season 3 X (Twitter) Review | Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi starrer The Family Man season 3 is one of the most-awaited OTT shows of the year. It finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and many people have already binge-watched it. The audience has shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and the series has received a mixed response from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "#TheFamilyMan3 is such a colossal mess! Srikant Tiwari doesn’t do much and has less ss as compared to Jaideep Ahlawat’s ch! You don’t see Srikant on his own…and that excitement is clearly gone….‘family’ dynamic is missing! 1&2 were much better! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "A story that gets better and better with every season ! #TheFamilyMan3 @BajpayeeManoj (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Quite disappointing season, with the long wait for S3 I've expected so much... Asalu story kuda pedhem jaragale saraina purpose chupinchale very short season with just 7 episodes and the ending for season could've been much more better (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, it looks like the audience had high expectations from the series, and that's why it has received a mixed response from them. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for season 4 of the show.

The Family Man Season 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "The Family Man Season 3 keeps you hooked with its signature wit and engaging moments, though it could have been a bit more intense. Even so, it's a binge-worthy ride full of twists, laughs, and action, you'll love it."

The Family Man is created by directors Raj & DK.