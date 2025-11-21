The Family Man Season 3 Ending Explained: Did Srikant Die & Rukma Survive? Know What Happens In The Last Scene

The Family Man Season 3 | Instagram

The Family Man Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025, and all seven episodes are now available to stream online. If you’ve already watched the season and are curious about the ending, here’s a detailed explanation of how the show concludes.

The Family Man Season 3 Ending Explained

The Family Man Season 3 concludes with an intense one-on-one battle between Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant and Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma. The fight leaves Srikant badly injured, and Rukma manages to break free from his grip. In the final moments, an injured Srikant attempts to escape Myanmar and return to India in a jeep but crashes into a tree, ending the season on a tense cliffhanger.

In the last scene, injured Srikant falls unconscious after he gets out of the car after the crash. Did he survive or is Srikant Tiwari dead?

This is what viewers are left wondering after watching The Family Man Season 3.

The Family Man Season 3 Ending: Did Rukma Survive?

The Family Man Season 3 ends on an open note, leaving viewers wondering whether Rukma is alive and if Srikant has survived. It seems these questions may be addressed in Season 4. However, the makers have not yet announced any plans for the next season.

How Many Episodes Does The Family Man Season 3 Have?

The Family Man Season 3 has a total of 7 episodes in it. Each one are around 40 minutes to 1 hour long.

Where To Watch The Family Man Season 3 Online?

All the episodes of The Family Man Season 3 are exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. You will only be able to watch the new season if you a subscription plan of the streaming platform.

The main cast of The Family Man Season 3 includes Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi.