Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 21: Tanya Adds Fuel To Chaos, Breaks Apart Poddar Family

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira tries to convince Kajal to drop the idea of partitioning the house. On the other hand, Armaan attempts to persuade his mother to let go of her anger. Meanwhile, Tanya promises herself that she will create a division in the Poddar household at any cost.

As Abhira and Armaan try to convince Vidya and Kajal, Kiara offers a spare Ghoomar dress to Abir's new manager. However, the manager accidentally reveals that Abhira brought her to the Poddar house for a meeting. Kiara soon realises that Abir's real intention was to make her jealous, not for any meeting.

Meanwhile, Tanya shows Kajal some new house options ahead of the Ghoomar function. Kajal refuses, making an excuse about being busy with the function.

As the family gets ready for the Ghoomar celebration, Armaan takes a stand and declares that he will carry the pot himself, breaking the old custom where only women took responsibilities. Seeing Armaan's sweet gesture for Abhira, Tanya questions her husband Krish about why he never does anything for her. Krish scolds Tanya, saying, "Tumne apni harkat dekhi hai, tumhare wajah se wo video wala drama start hua tha."

Armaan and Abhira convince Maira to intentionally lose the game to help mend the relationship between Vidya and Kajal. In return, Maira asks for permission to eat ice cream.

At the end of the Ghoomar function, Vidya and Kajal are announced the winners. Vidya decides to talk to Kajal, making Armaan and Abhira happy. However, when she approaches Kajal, Tanya intervenes, claiming that Kajal still wants the house to be divided. She lies, saying Kajal has stopped her house hunting and has now decided to make the Poddars leave. Tanya further provokes Vidya by saying that Kajal was only pretending to be happy during the Ghoomar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 21 Episode

In the promo, Vidya and Dadi sa get involved in a verbal fight. The latter then announces that she is leaving the house. However, before she goes away, Dadi sa will be leaving an audio message for the family where she will declare the family's division.