Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 20: Dadisa Leaves Poddar Family After Vidya's Outburst

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan are seen happily celebrating their small victory of convincing everyone to attend the Ghoomar function. Meanwhile, Abir introduces his new manager to Kiara, which makes her noticeably jealous.

Later in the episode, Armaan visits Vidya (his mother) and gifts her a pair of socks, telling her that they were chosen by Maira. At the same time, Abhira gives a Ghoomar dress to Kajal (Buasa), saying that it was also selected by Maira. Both Vidya and Kajal are reminded of the old times when they supported each other. Vidya recalls how Kajal once saved her life, while Kajal remembers how Vidya always stood by her whenever Sanjay scolded her.

When Abhira informs Tanya about Vidya wearing her dress, Tanya lashes out, expressing her eagerness for the family's partition. Responding firmly, Abhira reminds Tanya how Kajal and Vidya have always supported each other. She warns Tanya that her patience has run out and she will no longer stay silent against false accusations. Tanya then calls Abhira a 'leech' for staying in the house despite all the drama. Although Armaan steps in, Abhira stops him from interfering.

As the family practices for the Ghoomar performance, Armaan is seen admiring Abhira and Maira, while Abir makes Tanya jealous by praising his new manager. Dadisa tries to pair Kajal and Vidya together to help them reconnect. During the Ghoomar dance, Kajal stumbles and is about to fall onto a sharp object, but Vidya manages to save her in time. Kajal thanks her, but quickly pulls her hand away, remembering they had not been on talking terms.

November 21 Episode

In the promo, Vidya loses control and publicly blames Dadi for all the family’s problems, humiliating her in front of guests, leaving Dadi heartbroken and the whole family shocked and shattered. Dadi locks herself in pain after Vidya's outburst, silently records a message declaring the family's division, while Abhira and Armaan beg her to open the door.

Vidya goes to apologise to Dadi, but Kajal lies that Dadi spoke only to her, hurting Vidya and driving her away in anger, leaving Abhira shocked and helpless as the rift between them deepens. When the temple diya suddenly goes out, everyone panics and learns Dadi has left the house, leading to Manisha's emotional outburst and the entire family breaking down in guilt as Abhira declares that they've lost their home's true light.