Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As Vidya Accuses Kajal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | YouTube (Satr Plus)

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (November 19), Abhira suggests that her brother Abir hire a new manager. When Abir informs Kiara about this, he hopes she will stop him. But since Kiara knows that their relationship is impossible, she suggests he do whatever is necessary for his job.

On the other hand, Arman worries that he is unable to manage the situation at home. However, Abhira reassures him that they will face everything together.

Meanwhile, Kaveri (Dadi Sa) recalls her husband’s advice that the property should be divided among the children before they ever feel the need to ask for it. In the middle, Kaveri gets a call from Chitra asking whether the Poddar family will organise Ghoomar this year. She refuses it but later Abhira takes the phone and affirms Chitra aunty that they will organise Ghoomar.

Aabhira and Arman try to convince the entire family to participate in the Ghoomar function. When they go to Kajal’s room, Tanya stops them, telling them not to disturb her mother-in-law. While the Poddar family discusses Ghoomar, Kajal (Bua Sa) and her family are seen heading out. Abhira and Arman intercept her, asking if she will attend the function. Irritated, she dances briefly and says, "Ho gayi family happy? ab kya thali pe naach ke dikhau?"

Arman and Abhira then request a private conversation, urging her to attend since this might be their last festival together. Bua Sa insists she cannot compromise her self-respect just to be present. Arman reminds her of their old memories from his childhood. Kajal finally agrees to attend Ghoomar but firmly maintains her decision about the partition.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 20 Episode

During the ghoomar dance, the whole family tries small tricks to help Vidya and Kajal win, and their bond finally softens. But just when Vidya decides to talk to Kajal, she suddenly returns looking upset, leaving everyone tense. During the final ghoomar, Tanya’s push sparks a fire accident that explodes into a huge misunderstanding, leading Vidya to publicly accuse Kajal, attack Dadi, and tear the whole family apart in front of the guests.