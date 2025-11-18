Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 18: Can Arman & Abhira Stop Poddar Family's Division?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Youtube

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (November 18), Kajal agrees to accept Vidya’s apology. After the police leave the Poddar house, Kajal says that Vidya’s slap has opened her eyes. She then demands her share of the property. Vidya replies that although she has lost her self-respect in the house, she will still take what is rightfully hers.

Abhira and Armaan try to persuade Kajal not to demand a partition of the house. Kajal's mother, Vidya, intervenes, reminding her of everything she has done for her. She makes Kajal realise that it was the Poddar firm that helped her husband and son build their careers. Vidya then declares that there will be no partition in the house. In response, Kajal threatens to take the matter to court.

Following this disagreement, the entire family becomes divided, with some supporting Kajal and others siding with Vidya. Meanwhile, Vidya scolds Armaan and Abhira for not standing with her. Abhira explains that she cannot take her side because she was wrong to slap Kajal. Later, Vidya accuses both of them of favouring bua sa instead.

Meanwhile, Abhira and Armaan share an emotional moment, during which Armaan reassures his wife that he will handle the situation. Abhira breaks down in tears, yet they both hold on to the hope that everything will soon be resolved.

Elsewhere, Maira innocently asks her Big Dadi how the house will be divided and whether a special knife is needed for it. Hearing this, Dadi Sa breaks down in tears.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 19 Episode

In the promo, Abhira calls someone, saying that the family is organizing ghoomar. Listening to this, Dadi Sa says, "Ye tumne kya kiya beti, ghar ki halat dekh rahi ho aise me Ghoomar hoga?" Later, Abhira and Arman try to convince Bua Sa along with the entire house, to get ready for the Ghoomar function.