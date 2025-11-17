Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 17: Did Kajal Accept Vidya's Apology After Abhira & Arman's Request?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | YouTube

In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (November 17), Arman urges his mother to apologise to Kajal after slapping her. However, Dadi Sa refuses to apologise. Later, both Arman and his father go against Dadi Sa, taking Kajal’s side.

Vidya is left shocked when Abhira steps in and says, "Galti to aaj maa se hui hai..." Abhira further calls out Vidya for physically abusing Kajal (Fua Sa). Standing firm in his decision, Arman declares that he will not speak to his mother until she apologises to Fua Sa.

Abhira then suggests that Dadi Sa bring Bua Sa back home, as she is traumatised and sitting alone by the roadside. Meanwhile, the Poddar family hears police sirens and wonders why the police have arrived at their house. The family is stunned to learn that Krish has informed the police about domestic violence in the Poddar household.

Sanjay and Tanya (from the Bansals) get into a heated argument with Abhira, Arman and the rest of the Poddar family. As everyone continues to blame one another, Dadi Sa claps and hands a bundle of notes to Tanya, saying "Aaj pata chala bahu ke shakal me lomdi aayi hai," adding further fuel to the chaos.

Amid all the disorder and conflict between the families, the police advise Vidya to apologise to Kajal and avoid letting the matter escalate to court. Summoning her courage, Vidya goes to Kajal and apologises for slapping her.

On the other hand, Kiara asks Abir to stay away from her. When Abir tries to convince her, she explains that if they stay together, there will be three times more chaos in their home compared to what is happening now. She urges Abir not to be selfish and to limit their relationship to friendship.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 18 Episode

In the promo, it seems that Kajal has accepted Vidya's apology. But she demands for the division in the house. Will the Poddar and Bansal families be separated?

