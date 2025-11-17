 'Felt Like Slitting His Throat': Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Saanand Verma Claims Gulshan Grover SLAPPED Him Aggressively During First Copy Shoot
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Saanand Verma claimed that Gulshan Grover slapped him aggressively on the set of Munawar Faruqui's First Copy. "He did it intentionally. From the inside, I felt like slitting that man’s throat," Saanand said. Unlike Anil Kapoor, who apologises, Grover showed no courtesy. Despite his anger, Saanand kept smiling instead of reacting violently.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Actor Saanand Verma, best known as Saxena Ji in the hit television serial Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, recently claimed that Gulshan Grover slapped him aggressively while filming the web series First Copy, starring Munawar Faruqui. He added that the slap was intentional and not an 'acting wala thappad.' Despite feeling very angry, Saanand said he chose not to speak to anyone, preferring to stay away from negativity. He described Grover as a 'self-obsessed' man.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saanand said, "Gulshan Grover actually slapped me tightly in First Copy, for real. From the inside, I felt like slitting that man’s throat, but I didn’t say anything. I haven’t said anything till date, I’m revealing this for the first time here. He did it intentionally, that wasn’t acting."

Saanand Verma Says He Wanted To Hit Gulshan Grover With A Chair

Saanand further stated that Gulshan did not even give him a disclaimer before slapping him; otherwise, he would have been prepared for the real slap. The actor said that it is important to warn someone before a genuine slap to ensure they are aware of it, but Gulshan did not, which Saanand felt was wrong. He admitted that he felt like picking up a chair and hitting Gulshan, but instead, he kept smiling throughout.

The actor said that, in the past, he has been slapped thousands of times in his career, and he believes that no other actor has been slapped more than him. He added that he is known for taking slaps, and even on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, he has been slapped several times, but always in a proper, professional manner.

Saanand Verma Calls Gulshan Grover 'Self Obsessed Man'

Saanand Verma shared how Anil Kapoor has the courtesy to apologise after slapping, but not Gulshan. "He is a self obsessed man. He is tied to an image of being a bad man. He does all this to maintain that image," he concluded.

