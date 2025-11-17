 Anupamaa Today Episode: Rupali Ganguly Begins A New Career Journey In Mumbai, Netizens Ask 'Stepping Into Acting?'
The new promo of Anupamaa's episode today hints that Rupali Ganguly's character will be exploring acting as a career as she arrives in Mumbai. She is also accompanied by Pari and Ishani on her journey. But will she manage to take a new turn in her life, or will she spiral back into the Kothari and Shah drama?

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | Instagram

Will Rupali Ganguly's new journey start in Anupamaa? The new promo hints that Anupama will be finding a new career. In the November 17's episode, Anupama decides to go to Mumbai along with Pari and Ishani.

Anupama's November 18 episode's promo shows Anupama visiting a set in Mumbai. She says, "Yeh Mumbai nagri hai, sapno ki nagri. Naye sapne pure karne ka waqt aa gaya hai (This is Mumbai, the city of dreams. The time has come to fulfil new dreams)."

Later in the promo, one of the directors tells Anupama that from today, this will be her new world, hinting fans that Anupama might be stepping into acting career.

Seeing the new twist in the story, a user reacted, "Okay it's giving a positive and exciting vibe which is very rare in some of the recent promos. 🥹 But is she stepping into acting or what?" Another excited fans wrote, "Every time when we decide we are done with this show,they come with such promising promo to trap us again😌 and we shamefully everytime do happily get trap."

article-image

Lets further wait for the release of the new episode to see whether Anupama will be able to start acting as a new career or she will spiral back to family's chaos.

What Happened In Anupamaa's November 17 Episode?

In today’s episode, Mita arrives at the Shah house with the police, reporting Pari for slapping Raja. The situation is eventually resolved after Pari is given a final warning and Anupama apologises to Mita on her behalf. Later, Anupama decides that she should take both Pari and Ishani away from the house to clear their minds. She therefore chooses to take them to Mumbai. Initially, both refuse to go, but they eventually agree after receiving a stern scolding from Anupama.

