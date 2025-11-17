Anupamaa Written Update, November 17: Anupama Takes Ishani & Pari To Mumbai As Mita Brings Police To Shah House

Anupamaa | YouTube

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 17), Anupama and the family finally find Ishani hiding under the bed. Deeply worried that she might harm herself, the family removes all sharp objects from her room to ensure she cannot injure herself.

Later in the episode, Rahi announces to the Kothari family that she will be accompanying her husband, Prem, to the office. This once again sparks disagreement among everyone. Motiba insists that she needs a bahu who can manage household responsibilities rather than office work. Mahi adds fuel to the fire by reminding everyone that Rahi has not even passed Class 12, leaving the Kothari family questioning Rahi’s education and capabilities.

Meanwhile, at the Shah house, Anupama scolds Paritosh for not going to the office. In the midst of this, the police arrive. Mita confronts Pari for slapping Raja and presents a video as evidence. She threatens Pari and her family that if such behaviour occurs again, she will ask the police to take strict action and have Pari arrested. Anupama and her family apologise to Mita on Pari’s behalf, while Mita maintains her haughty attitude. Mita also brings Pari’s clothes with her, throws them onto the ground.

After returning home, Mita and Mahi inform the family about what happened between Raja and Pari. This enrages Motiba and Parag. A verbal disagreement breaks out between Rahi and Mahi when Rahi questions Gautam’s wife for not informing her earlier.

Towards the end of the episode, Anupama reflects on how she can resolve the escalating situation within her family. She ultimately decides that it would be best to take Ishani and Pari with her to Mumbai.

Anupamaa November 18 Episode

In the promo, Anupama is seen asking Ishani and Pari to put on their shoes and accompany her to Mumbai. They initially refuse, but after a firm scolding from Anupama, they reluctantly agree to go with her.