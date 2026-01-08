 'I Am Vengeful': Manasi Salvi Talks About Her Connection With Character Bhanu In Mahadev And Sons- Exclusive
Television actress Manasi Salvi opens up about joining Mahadev And Sons and finally working with director Saurabh Tewari after manifesting the collaboration. Calling her character Bhanu deeply relatable, Manasi says, "I am Bhanu."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Manasi Salvi | FPJ

Manasi Salvi is a well-known face in the television industry. She became a household name with shows like Koi Apna Sa, Aashirwaad, Pyaaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, and Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is currently seen in another much-loved show, Mahadev And Sons. Speaking about how she bagged the role, Manasi told Free Press Journal, "I have been manifesting to work with Saurabh Tewari (director of Mahadev And Sons) for a very long time (sic)."

In a candid conversation with FPJ, Manasi revealed that she has known Saurabh Tewari for many years. The two had briefly worked together in 2012, and now, 13 years later, they have reunited professionally. Recalling her reaction to the offer of Mahadev And Sons, Manasi said, "When I got a call from his company, Parin Multimedia, there was no way I was saying no (sic)."

Manasi further shared that she has mostly portrayed characters that are "urban in nature." However, Mahadev And Sons offered something different, where her character is shown standing up against a man. The actress admitted that being a UP-born woman, there are certain words she does not use in her daily life. "All this is new for me, but what I like is- as an actor I can live my fantasy (sic)."

Manasi Salvi Says 'I Am Bhanu' From Mahadev And Sons

When asked how similar she is to her character Bhanu from Mahadev And Sons, Manasi said, "To put it perfectly candid, I would say that I am Bhanu. But, of course I belong to Mumbai, so probably my mannerism could be different. But, I am capricious, I am vengeful. If someone rubs me the wrong way, and I am the woman of today, I know how to stand my ground. I am most like Bhanu (sic)."

Mahadev And Sons airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. The new episode can also be streamed on Jio Hotstar.

