 Shrinking Season 3 OTT Release Date: Here's To Know Everything About The Drama Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShrinking Season 3 OTT Release Date: Here's To Know Everything About The Drama Film

Shrinking Season 3 OTT Release Date: Here's To Know Everything About The Drama Film

The series follows the story of a therapist named Jimmy Laird, whose life is shattered when his wife passes away. Struggling with grief, he decides to make a change and starts being brutally honest.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Shrinking Season 3 |

Shrinking is a captivating drama series that has garnered significant attention for its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. The show's second season received critical acclaim, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3. The upcoming season is set to be released on AppleTV+.

Shrinking Season 3

The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Moving forward, together. #Shrinking Season 3 — Streaming Jan 28." The premise of Shrinking revolves around a group of therapists navigating their personal and professional lives, exploring themes of grief, healing, and the complexities of human relationships.

What is Shrinking all about?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Minor Kitchen Fire At Fort Restaurant Brought Under Control, No Injuries Reported
'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To Record Fastest-Ever Fifty In Vijay Hazare Trophy
'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To Record Fastest-Ever Fifty In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over SIR Draft Voter List, Demands FIR Over ‘Fake Voters’
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over SIR Draft Voter List, Demands FIR Over ‘Fake Voters’
'Pre-wedding Like Tomorrowland': Video Shows Huge Setups & Grand Celebrations At Udaipur During Indian Wedding
'Pre-wedding Like Tomorrowland': Video Shows Huge Setups & Grand Celebrations At Udaipur During Indian Wedding

The series follows the story of a therapist named Jimmy Laird, whose life is shattered when his wife passes away. Struggling with grief, he decides to make a change and starts being brutally honest. He begins breaking the rules and confessing his true feelings to his clients. What will happen to Jimmy as he disregards his training and ethics, finding himself in major turmoil?

Read Also
Unforgettable Films To Celebrate Yash's Birthday: Where To Watch On OTT? Take A Look!
article-image

Cast and characters

The central character, played by a talented ensemble cast, including Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, Harrison Ford as Dr Paul Rhoades, Luke Tennie as Sean, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Michael Urie as Brian, Christa Miller as Liz, Ted McGinley as Derek, Heidi Gardner as Grace, and Courtney Taylor as Courtney, among others.

The series is created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel. It is produced by Kip Kroeger under 3 Chance Productions, Katie Abel, Missy Hernandez, Sarah Lucky and Peggy Tachdjian. As Season 3 approaches, fans can expect deeper character development and new plot twists that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Vengeful': Manasi Salvi Talks About Her Connection With Character Bhanu In Mahadev And Sons-...

'I Am Vengeful': Manasi Salvi Talks About Her Connection With Character Bhanu In Mahadev And Sons-...

Shrinking Season 3 OTT Release Date: Here's To Know Everything About The Drama Film

Shrinking Season 3 OTT Release Date: Here's To Know Everything About The Drama Film

Manasi Salvi CALLS OUT People For Labelling Artists: 'Still Fighting With The 'TV Actor' Tag'-...

Manasi Salvi CALLS OUT People For Labelling Artists: 'Still Fighting With The 'TV Actor' Tag'-...

Toxic Teaser: 'No Male Director Is Man Enough...'; Ram Gopal Varma Praises Geetu Mohandas As Yash's...

Toxic Teaser: 'No Male Director Is Man Enough...'; Ram Gopal Varma Praises Geetu Mohandas As Yash's...

'Congratulations To All The Anti-Nationals': Border 2 Producer Slams People For Running Paid Smear...

'Congratulations To All The Anti-Nationals': Border 2 Producer Slams People For Running Paid Smear...