Shrinking Season 3 OTT Release Date: Here's To Know Everything About The Drama Film

Shrinking is a captivating drama series that has garnered significant attention for its unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. The show's second season received critical acclaim, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3. The upcoming season is set to be released on AppleTV+.

Shrinking Season 3

The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Moving forward, together. #Shrinking Season 3 — Streaming Jan 28." The premise of Shrinking revolves around a group of therapists navigating their personal and professional lives, exploring themes of grief, healing, and the complexities of human relationships.

Michael Urie gives you behind-the-scenes access and a special first look at Shrinking Season 3.#Shrinking Season 3 — Streaming January 28 pic.twitter.com/kXbyOqnEm7 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 6, 2026

What is Shrinking all about?

The series follows the story of a therapist named Jimmy Laird, whose life is shattered when his wife passes away. Struggling with grief, he decides to make a change and starts being brutally honest. He begins breaking the rules and confessing his true feelings to his clients. What will happen to Jimmy as he disregards his training and ethics, finding himself in major turmoil?

Cast and characters

The central character, played by a talented ensemble cast, including Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird, Harrison Ford as Dr Paul Rhoades, Luke Tennie as Sean, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Michael Urie as Brian, Christa Miller as Liz, Ted McGinley as Derek, Heidi Gardner as Grace, and Courtney Taylor as Courtney, among others.

The series is created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel. It is produced by Kip Kroeger under 3 Chance Productions, Katie Abel, Missy Hernandez, Sarah Lucky and Peggy Tachdjian. As Season 3 approaches, fans can expect deeper character development and new plot twists that will keep them on the edge of their seats.