 'Congratulations To All The Anti-Nationals': Border 2 Producer Slams People For Running Paid Smear Campaign Against Varun Dhawan
An X user claimed that a paid smear campaign is going on against actor Varun Dhawan. Border 2 producer, Nidhi Dutta, took to X (Twitter) to slam people who are paying and called them 'anti-nationals'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Varun Dhawan In Border 2 | YouTube

Varun Dhawan is getting trolled for his expressions in the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from the film Border 2. Many content creators are making videos mocking him. An X user claimed that the actor is being targeted and a paid smear campaign is going on against him. Border 2 producer, Nidhi Dutta, took to X to slam people who are paying content creators and influencers to bring Varun down, and called them 'anti-nationals'.

The X account named CineHub tweeted, "The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan‼️ Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2…From BODY-SHAMING to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced !! especially when his performance is actually perfectly suited for the film✅ This dirty game needs to STOP because no matter what #Border2 is gonna take BUMPER START EVERYWHERE."

Replying to it, Dutta wrote, "Congratulations to all the ANTI NATIONALS THAT CAN PAY TO BRING DOWN AN ACTOR PLAYING A PVC OF THIS COUNTRY. This is YOUR FILM INDIA! Hope the audiences find and shame these people (sic)."

Varun Dhawan On Getting Trolled For Border 2 Song

Recently, on one of the Instagram posts of Varun, a fan commented, "Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (sic)." Replying to the fan the actor wrote, "Yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar (sic)."

Border 2 Cast

Apart from Varun, Border also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also has four female leads: Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.

Border 2 Release Date

Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously helmed many Punjabi movies and also directed Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

The expectations from Border 2 are quite high, as the first instalment was fantastic movie, and it has received a cult status.

