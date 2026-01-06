 'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It Back To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking Unserious In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge?
Varun Dhawan on Tuesday decided to interact with his fans on X (Twitter), and had a #VarunSays session. During the interaction, a fan tweeted that she loves Varun in serious roles. The tweet is grabbing everyone's attention. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Varun Dhawan In Border 2 | YouTube

A few days ago, the track Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 was released. The song features all four male leads, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. However, Varun has been getting trolled a lot as netizens feel that even in an emotional song like Ghar Kab Aaoge, the actor is looking unserious.

On Tuesday, the actor did a #varunsays session on X (Twitter), and interacted with his fans. A fan tweeted that he loves Varun in serious roles. She tweeted, "You in serious roles is something i really love! I cannot wait to watch Border2 (sic)." Replying to the fan, the Border 2 actor wrote, "#varunsays serious roles serious log (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Well, we wonder if this was Varun's way of giving it back to trolls.

Varun Dhawan On Border 2

During the interaction, Varun spoke a lot about Border 2. While revealing what made him sign the film, the actor tweeted, "A war can never be one by an individual it takes all forces to come together. In #border2 we have the army,navy and airforce together oh ya and also the one man army sunny Deol (sic)."

He also revealed that he got injured while shooting for the movie. Varun wrote, "Bahut prepare karna tha. I infact injured my tail bone while shooting the battle of Basantar. I shot 40 days in Babina for that with real soldiers (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Border 2 Release Date

Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. It will be a Republic Day weekend release, and the expectations from the film are quite high, as Border is a cult classic movie.

Border was directed by JP Dutta, and Border 2 is helmed by Anurag Singh, who had earlier helmed Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. It will be interesting to see whether Border 2 will be able to impress the critics and the audience or not.

