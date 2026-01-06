'I Injured My...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Intense Prep For Border 2, Reveals Filming With 'Real Soldiers' In Uttar Pradesh

Varun Dhawan | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for Border 2, slated for release on January 23, 2026, will be seen playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the film. Ever since the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, some netizens have claimed that Dhawan appears to be a misfit in the war drama, especially alongside actors like Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

Varun Dhawan On His Prep For Border 2

Amid the criticism, Varun hosted a #VarunSays session on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 6, to interact with fans and followers. During the interaction, a fan asked him in Hindi, "Border 2 ke liye physical preparation kaise ki? Kitna workout kiya real war hero ke role ke liye?"

To this, the actor responded, "Bahut prepare karna tha. I, in fact, injured my tailbone while shooting the battle of Basantar. I shot 40 days in Babina for that with real soldiers. #varunsays."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another fan asked Varun what intrigued him about the Border 2 script. Responding to the question, the actor said, "A war can never be won by an individual; it takes all forces to come together. In #Border2, we have the army, navy and air force together, oh ya and also the one-man army Sunny Deol."

A third fan asked Varun what his fans can expect from Border 2, to which the actor said, "It's based on the 1971 war, and that, as we all know, was a war filled with a lot of casualties on both sides. There were a lot of sacrifices made by our soldiers to win so some amazing stories."

Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic, focusing on the 1971 Indo-Pak War.