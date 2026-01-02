'Varun Dhawan Is A Misfit': Netizens REACT To Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge, Say Sunny Deol's Screen Presence Gives Goosebumps

Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol in Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge | Photo Via YouTube

The makers of Border 2 unveiled the music video of Ghar Kab Aaoge on YouTube after releasing the 10-minute-35-second track, a remake of the iconic Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border. Soon after, netizens praised the makers for retaining the original essence, while the rest of the song was freshly written to resonate with today's audience, blending modern elements without altering the original music.

However, netizens felt that Varun Dhawan seemed like a misfit in Border 2 after watching the song, noting how even a brief glimpse of Sunny Deol was powerful enough to give goosebumps. Diljit Dosanjh was praised for conveying emotion, sacrifice, and longing, while Ahan Shetty appeared only briefly in the music video.

Check out the video:

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

A user commented, "Difference between Akshay khanna in the og and varun is vaaaaaaaast! Varun doesn’t have charm and tries too much. Complete misfit for this one."

Another comment read, "Just a glimpse of Sunny Deol and we see how much difference is there between a real actor and a cringe actor like Varun."

While another said, "Varun seems completely misfit in this song while others seems at least more natural or at ease Varun is the only one who seems to tried hard for a role which kindda need a bit tone down and lowkey expression!"

"Varun thinks it's Dharma movie, even for a serious shot he gives comedy expression," said another user.

Another added, "#GharKabAaoge touches the heart with pure emotion. It feels like a tribute, not a remake. The voices bring back deep nostalgia, and Sunny Deol’s presence adds even more soul and strength to the song. A truly respectful revival."

"Sunny Deol doesn't emote, he lives the character and channels the inner vulnerabilities like no one else," wrote another praising Sunny.

About Border 2

The female leads include Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and newcomer Medha Rana, opposite Sunny, Diljit, Varun, and Ahan, respectively.

Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend