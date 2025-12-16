 Sunny Deol Makes FIRST Public Appearance At Border 2 Teaser Launch In Mumbai Days After Dharmendra's Death—VIDEO
Actor Sunny Deol suffered a major personal loss after the death of his father, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 in Mumbai. Days later, on Tuesday, Sunny made his first public appearance at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Border 2, alongside co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, while Diljit Dosanjh skipped the event in the city.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol suffered a major personal loss after the death of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 in Mumbai. Days after the tragic loss, Sunny made his first public appearance in Mumbai at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Border 2, where he was seen alongside his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty; however, Diljit Dosanjh gave the event a miss.

Sunny Deol's First Public Appearance After Dharmendra's Death

On Tuesday, December 16, Sunny, who will reprise his role as Major Kuldip Singh from the 1997 film Border, was seen wearing a turban, posing with Ahan and Varun for the paparazzi.

Check out the video:

Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, the film is scheduled for release in 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh Border 2 Controversy

Earlier, reports claimed that Diljit Dosanjh had been removed from Border 2 following strong objections from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the film's shoot. The controversy began after he cast Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. However, Dosanjh continues to be a part of the sequel.

It was also reported that Punjabi actor Ammy Virk might replace Diljit in the sequel. However, Ammy's team denied the rumours.

