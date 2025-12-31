 Ikkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda: 'Needed An Actor Who Could...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIkkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda: 'Needed An Actor Who Could...'

Ikkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda: 'Needed An Actor Who Could...'

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, marks Dharmendra's last film, and releases on January 1, 2026. Director Sriram Raghavan explained why Varun Dhawan was replaced by Agastya, saying age was key as Arun Khetarpal is shown as 19. "The script needed a fresh face," he said, praising Agastya's innocence, commitment, and 'eyes that reflect the urge to serve.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Agastya Nanda, Varun Dhawan |

Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia, also marks legendary superstar Dharmendra's last film and is set for a theatrical release on Thursday, January 1, 2026. The biographical war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. Recently, Ikkis director Sriram Raghavan opened up about why Varun Dhawan was replaced by Agastya.

Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda In Ikkis

Speaking to The Hindu, Sriram said he realised that age was a major deciding factor in the story, revealing that in some scenes, Arun Khetarpal, on whom the film is based, is shown as a 19-year-old. "The age when Jeetendra could dance around trees in his 40s is over. The script demanded a fresh face, and Agastya was 21 when he was cast," he added.

Read Also
Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda,...
article-image

'Varun Dhawan Was Keen'

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Motor India Hikes Prices By 0.6% From January 2026
Hyundai Motor India Hikes Prices By 0.6% From January 2026
India Post To Stop Select International Letter Mail Services From January 1, Here's What Is The Reason Behind This Change?
India Post To Stop Select International Letter Mail Services From January 1, Here's What Is The Reason Behind This Change?
Mumbai Hits 14-Year High With 1.5 Lakh Property Registrations In 2025
Mumbai Hits 14-Year High With 1.5 Lakh Property Registrations In 2025
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana's Year-End Post Sparks Buzz As Netizens Notice Absence Of Palash Muchhal
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana's Year-End Post Sparks Buzz As Netizens Notice Absence Of Palash Muchhal

Further, the director added that the makers wanted an actor who was willing to commit to the project for the next two to three years. Simply put, he said, Ikkis is the story of a boy becoming a man, sharing that what Arun did in the last two hours of his life made him a hero.

Sriram, who worked with Varun in Badlapur, shared that the actor was keen and they had even started working on Ikkis, but by the time the preliminary scripting was done, COVID happened and plans changed.

Read Also
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get...
article-image

"I wanted Agastya to bring that urge to serve and the innocence about the outcome. I guess Agastya’s eyes reflect it," concluded Raghavan.

In the film, Agastya will be seen as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. While Dharamendra has portrayed the role of Arun’s father Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.) in the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Tendulkar Spotted With Beer Bottle During Goa Vacation; Video Goes...

Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Tendulkar Spotted With Beer Bottle During Goa Vacation; Video Goes...

'Can't We Talk As Friends?': Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies There Was Nothing 'Romantic' Between Her &...

'Can't We Talk As Friends?': Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies There Was Nothing 'Romantic' Between Her &...

'That Would Be Idiotic': R Madhavan, Aamir Khan React To Reports Of 3 Idiots' Sequel

'That Would Be Idiotic': R Madhavan, Aamir Khan React To Reports Of 3 Idiots' Sequel

Why Sadia Khateeb Has No Crazy New Year Party Memories

Why Sadia Khateeb Has No Crazy New Year Party Memories

Music Composer Santhosh Narayanan Calls Out Dangerous Crime & Substance Abuse In Chennai After...

Music Composer Santhosh Narayanan Calls Out Dangerous Crime & Substance Abuse In Chennai After...