Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda, 'Well Done' - Watch Video

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, is all set to release on January 1, 2026. The movie is a biopic on late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and recently, his brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, watched the film at the special screening, and got emotional.

After watching the movie, he said, "My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying. Now, that I have seen the movie, I mean the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times of what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic!"

Arun Khetarpal's Brother Praises Agastya Nanda

Mukesh further praised Agastya and told him, "Whatever else you are, you will be Arun for life. There is no taking that away from you. Well done!"

Agastya Nanda's First Theatrical Release

Agastya made his acting debut with The Archies, but that was an OTT release. Ikkis will be his first theatrical release, and the audience is excited to watch him on the big screens.

Amitabh Bachchan Praised Agastya Nanda

Agastya's grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan saw Ikkis a few days ago. In his blog, he wrote a long paragraph praising his grandson's performance.

Big B wrote, "Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film .. his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays .. nothing frith or froth , just the Arun Khetarpal soldier , who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old , defending the nation during the India -Pak war of 1971 .. nothing excessive , just the perfection in every shot .. when he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema .. (sic)."

Ikkis - Dharmendra's Last Film

Moviegoers are also very excited and emotional to watch Ikkis, as it will be veteran actor Dharmendra's last film. He plays the role of Arun Khetarpal's father in the movie.

Ikkis Cast

Apart from Agastya and Dharmendra, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia. It is Simar's debut, and for the uninitiated, she is the niece of superstar Akshay Kumar.