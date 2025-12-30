 Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda, 'Well Done' - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIkkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda, 'Well Done' - Watch Video

Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda, 'Well Done' - Watch Video

Ikkis is a biopic on late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and recently, his brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, watched the film and got emotional.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Arun Khetarpal's Brother Watches Ikkis | Instagram

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, is all set to release on January 1, 2026. The movie is a biopic on late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and recently, his brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, watched the film at the special screening, and got emotional.

After watching the movie, he said, "My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying. Now, that I have seen the movie, I mean the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times of what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic!"

Read Also
'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After...
article-image

Arun Khetarpal's Brother Praises Agastya Nanda

Mukesh further praised Agastya and told him, "Whatever else you are, you will be Arun for life. There is no taking that away from you. Well done!"

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ ODI Series 2026: RoKo To Return, Shreyas Ruled Out, Rest For Hardik & Bumrah - Probable India Squad For Home Series Against Kiwis
IND Vs NZ ODI Series 2026: RoKo To Return, Shreyas Ruled Out, Rest For Hardik & Bumrah - Probable India Squad For Home Series Against Kiwis
Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers Condolences: 'Only You Can Console Yourself'
Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers Condolences: 'Only You Can Console Yourself'
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers At CSMIA, 2 Arrested
Hosting A NYE 2026 House Party? Here's Your Guide: From Food, Booze To Activities, Throw The Best Bash
Hosting A NYE 2026 House Party? Here's Your Guide: From Food, Booze To Activities, Throw The Best Bash

Agastya Nanda's First Theatrical Release

Agastya made his acting debut with The Archies, but that was an OTT release. Ikkis will be his first theatrical release, and the audience is excited to watch him on the big screens.

Amitabh Bachchan Praised Agastya Nanda

Agastya's grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan saw Ikkis a few days ago. In his blog, he wrote a long paragraph praising his grandson's performance.

Big B wrote, "Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film .. his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays .. nothing frith or froth , just the Arun Khetarpal soldier , who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old , defending the nation during the India -Pak war of 1971 .. nothing excessive , just the perfection in every shot .. when he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema .. (sic)."

Read Also
Rekha Kisses Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Ikkis Poster At Mumbai Screening; Watch...
article-image

Ikkis - Dharmendra's Last Film

Moviegoers are also very excited and emotional to watch Ikkis, as it will be veteran actor Dharmendra's last film. He plays the role of Arun Khetarpal's father in the movie.

Ikkis Cast

Apart from Agastya and Dharmendra, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia. It is Simar's debut, and for the uninitiated, she is the niece of superstar Akshay Kumar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers...

Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers...

Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda,...

Ikkis Review: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional After Watching Movie; Praises Agastya Nanda,...

Sunny Leone’s Mathura Visit Cancelled After Sadhus, Groups Protest New Year Event

Sunny Leone’s Mathura Visit Cancelled After Sadhus, Groups Protest New Year Event

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

Year-Ender 2025: Zeenat Aman To Smriti Irani, Bollywood & TV Stars Who Made A Comeback

Year-Ender 2025: Zeenat Aman To Smriti Irani, Bollywood & TV Stars Who Made A Comeback