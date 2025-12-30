 'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After Watching Ikkis, Praise Agastya Nanda
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After Watching Ikkis, Praise Agastya Nanda

'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After Watching Ikkis, Praise Agastya Nanda

Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, marks Dharmendra's last film. After a special Mumbai screening held on Monday, Mukesh Chhabra wrote on X, "A film made from the heart… Dharmendra sir, what grace." Gadar director Anil Sharma added, “Watched him with teary eyes,” while praising Agastya’s sincere performance.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia, also marks legendary superstar Dharmendra’s last film. The biographical war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. On Monday, December 29, a special screening of Ikkis was held in Mumbai, where several celebrities lauded the film after watching it.

'You've Left Us With Something Deeply Emotional': Mukesh Chhabra On Dharmendra

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note after watching Ikkis, remembering Dharmendra. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir. And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off."

Read Also
Rekha Kisses Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda's Ikkis Poster At Mumbai Screening; Watch...
article-image

He added, "I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised. A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia — both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya’s innocence and sincerity truly shine.Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher — outstanding work. And above all — Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir… once again. A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal."

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen

'Watched Him With Teary Eyes'

Anil Sharma, who directed Gadar added, "Saw Dharam ji’s last film yesterday… deeply touched. Watched him with teary eyes …what a role, what a performer. He leaves us with dignity, depth, and unforgettable grace.Heartfelt congratulations to the entire #IKEES team…. the makers, technicians, and every actor who helped create this tribute. @aapkadharam lives on. Special mention to #AgastyaNanda he performed very well"

In the film, Agastya will be seen as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. While Dharamendra has portrayed the role of Arun’s father Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.) in the film.

Ikkis is scheduled to hit theatres on January 1, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark-...

'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark-...

Madhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside

Madhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside

'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After...

'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After...

Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2026: King, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana & More

Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2026: King, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana & More

Seher Hone Ko Hai Copied From Turkish Show 'Kizil Goncalar'? Parth Samthaan Fans Spot Similarities

Seher Hone Ko Hai Copied From Turkish Show 'Kizil Goncalar'? Parth Samthaan Fans Spot Similarities