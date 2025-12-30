 Madhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMadhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside

Madhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside

Madhuri Dixit starrer Mrs. Deshpande started streaming on Jio Hotstar on December 19, 2025. The show received mixed reviews from critics, but it looks like the audience has surely loved it, as it has achieved a fantastic viewership. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Mrs. Deshpande / Stranger Things Season 5 |

Madhuri Dixit starrer Mrs. Deshpande started streaming on Jio Hotstar on December 19, 2025. The show received mixed reviews from critics, but it looks like the audience has surely loved it, as it has achieved a fantastic viewership.

Ormax has shared the list of the top five OTT shows of the week (Dec 22-28, 2025), and Mrs Deshpande is at the first spot with a viewership of 4.2 million. At the second spot is Stranger Things season 5 with a viewership of 3.3 million.

Read Also
Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit In A Bland Serial Killer Tale
article-image

At the third position is Netflix's Single Papa, which stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead role. The show has received a viewership of 1.8 million. Malayalam series Pharma is at the fourth spot with a viewership of 1.6 million.

Four More Shots Please season 4 is at the fifth spot. The Amazon Prime Video's show has received 1.5 million views.

FPJ Shorts
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Devotees Flood Temples With Prayers For Lord Vishnu; Visuals Go Viral
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Devotees Flood Temples With Prayers For Lord Vishnu; Visuals Go Viral
AI For Finance In 2026: The 5 Best Tools That Actually Move The Needle
AI For Finance In 2026: The 5 Best Tools That Actually Move The Needle
Who Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend
Who Is Aviva Baig? A Look At The Educational Qualifications Of Raihan Vadra’s Girlfriend
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
Read Also
Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: Madhuri Dixit To Play Grey-Shade Character In This Psychological Thriller...
article-image

Madhuri Dixit Thanks Fans

A netizen shared Ormax's list, and Madhuri took to X to thank the audience. She tweeted, "Thank you for all the love (sic)."

Mrs. Deshpande is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and it is Madhuri's second OTT series as a lead. She was earlier seen in The Fame Game, which had premiered on Netflix. The show has received a very good response, and it was a treat for Madhuri's fans.

Madhuri Dixit Upcoming Movies

Madhuri has a film titled Maa Behen lined up, which will premiere on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not yet announced. It also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role. We are sure fans of Madhuri are excited to watch her in the film.

The actress' last theatrical release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which she had an extended cameo. The movie was a super hit at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark-...

'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark-...

Madhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside

Madhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside

'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After...

'Watched Him With Teary Eyes': Gadar Director Anil Sharma & Mukesh Chhabra Remember Dharmendra After...

Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2026: King, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana & More

Most Awaited Bollywood Films Of 2026: King, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana & More

Seher Hone Ko Hai Copied From Turkish Show 'Kizil Goncalar'? Parth Samthaan Fans Spot Similarities

Seher Hone Ko Hai Copied From Turkish Show 'Kizil Goncalar'? Parth Samthaan Fans Spot Similarities