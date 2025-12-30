Madhuri Dixit Starrer Mrs Deshpande Beats Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 - Deets Inside

Mrs. Deshpande / Stranger Things Season 5 |

Madhuri Dixit starrer Mrs. Deshpande started streaming on Jio Hotstar on December 19, 2025. The show received mixed reviews from critics, but it looks like the audience has surely loved it, as it has achieved a fantastic viewership.

Ormax has shared the list of the top five OTT shows of the week (Dec 22-28, 2025), and Mrs Deshpande is at the first spot with a viewership of 4.2 million. At the second spot is Stranger Things season 5 with a viewership of 3.3 million.

At the third position is Netflix's Single Papa, which stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead role. The show has received a viewership of 1.8 million. Malayalam series Pharma is at the fourth spot with a viewership of 1.6 million.

Four More Shots Please season 4 is at the fifth spot. The Amazon Prime Video's show has received 1.5 million views.

Madhuri Dixit Thanks Fans

A netizen shared Ormax's list, and Madhuri took to X to thank the audience. She tweeted, "Thank you for all the love (sic)."

Mrs. Deshpande is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and it is Madhuri's second OTT series as a lead. She was earlier seen in The Fame Game, which had premiered on Netflix. The show has received a very good response, and it was a treat for Madhuri's fans.

Madhuri Dixit Upcoming Movies

Madhuri has a film titled Maa Behen lined up, which will premiere on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not yet announced. It also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role. We are sure fans of Madhuri are excited to watch her in the film.

The actress' last theatrical release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which she had an extended cameo. The movie was a super hit at the box office.