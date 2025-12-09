 Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: Madhuri Dixit To Play Grey-Shade Character In This Psychological Thriller Series; Here's Everything You Need To Know
Madhuri Dixit portrays a complex, morally ambiguous character in the psychological thriller series Mrs. Deshpande. This series is an adaptation of the French show La Mante. It represents a significant departure for Madhuri Dixit from her typical glamorous roles, delving into her character's dark and unpredictable nature.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Mrs Deshpande | JioHotstar

Madhuri Dixit is making her return to digital platforms with "Mrs. Deshpande," a psychological thriller series that her fans have eagerly anticipated. The dark series stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. With a gripping storyline that promises elements of crime, drama, and suspense, viewers can expect a stunning performance from the actress like never before, which will surely keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Mrs Deshpande: OTT streaming details

The highly anticipated series is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from December 19, 2025. Taking to X, Madhuri Dixit shared the trailer and captioned, "Kabhi kabhi killer ko pakadne ke liye, killer ki hi madad leni padti hai 🔪Hotstar Specials: Mrs. Deshpande Streaming from December 19 only on @JioHotstar."

Madhuri Dixit in a grey shade character

Mrs Deshpande plot

Mrs. Deshpande is a gripping thriller centered on a seemingly ordinary housewife, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit, who is actually a serial killer imprisoned for 25 years. She returns to the scene when a copycat murderer begins replicating her acts, compelling her to collaborate with her estranged detective son to apprehend the culprit, while delving into their fractured relationship and hidden truths.

Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Must-Watch These Punjabi Films Of The Bollywood's He-Man On OTT...
Cast

The series features Madhuri Dixit, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Arjun Pandey, and Siddharth Chandekar, among others. It is produced by Elahe Hiptoola and Moiz Tarwadi under the banner of Somanwita Bhattacharya, Sabrina Singh and Protique Mojoomdar. The series is based on themes of duality (innocence vs. hidden darkness), fractured family relationships (mother-son), trauma, identity, legacy, and psychological tension.

