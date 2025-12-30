 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹700 Crore Mark
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹700 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹700 Crore Mark

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar on its fourth Monday collected approximately Rs. 10.50 crore, taking the 25-day total to Rs. 701 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been getting a fantastic response at the box office from day one. But, the film is in no mood to slow down, as even on its day 25, the movie has collected a double-digit amount, which is amazing.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs. 10.50 crore at the box office on its fourth Monday, taking the 25-day total to Rs. 701 crore. Dhurandhar has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film by beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Pan-India Movies?

Now, Dhurandhar is competing with pan-India films. The next target for the film is to beat RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, had collected Rs. 782.2 crore.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat RRR or not.

Highest-Grossing Hindi Films

When it comes to the highest-grossing Indian films, Dhurandhar is currently at the fifth spot. The film has to beat movies like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

If we look at the top four films, all are sequels. So, let's wait and watch if Dhurandhar 2 will beat any of those movies.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on Eid next year, and it will get a pan-India release. Apart from Hindi, the movie will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

But, Dhurandhar 2 won't be getting a solo release. The movie will clash at the box office with Toxic. The Yash starrer is primarily a Kannada film, but it will also get a pan-India release. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Nayanthara.

So, it will be interesting to see which film will win the box office race.

