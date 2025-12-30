Seher Hone Ko Hai Copied From Turkish Show 'Kizil Goncalar'? Parth Samthaan Fans Spot Similarities

Seher Hone Ko Hai | Instagram/IMDb

Is Seher Hone Ko Hai copied from a Turkish show? This is the claim that has been made on the internet by several viewers. People believe that Seher Hone Ko Hai's storyline is almost similar to a Turkish drama named 'Kizil Goncalar.'

A user posted on a Reddit thread titled "Seher Hone Ko Hai is a Turkish remake of this show?" explaining that the Turkish series follows the story of a woman who was married at the age of 14 and couldn't fulfill her dreams, so now she wants her daughter to achieve everything she never got. Similarly, Seher Hone Ko Hai revolves around a young girl whose father wants her to marry early, while her mother, who was also married at a young age, wishes for her daughter to live her dreams.

Meanwhile, Dat Creatives also claimed, "it (Seher Hone Ko Hai) is adapted from the Turkish series “Kızıl Goncalar,” the story feels very real and relevant to Indian society. At its core, the show follows Kausar, a mother who refuses to accept the idea that women must stay home and sacrifice their dreams (sic)."

Despite all the claims, the makers of Seher Hone Ko Hai never accepted their show being an alleged remake of the Turkish show. You can watch Seher Hone Ko Hai on Colors TV and stream it on Jio Hotstar. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

Kizil Goncalar is officially available as Red Roses on Disney+ (in Turkey). People in different country can stream the show on Dailymotion and Telegram. The official synopsis of the Turkish show reads, "A mother and daughter flee to escape from a forced marriage in a restrictive sect. The mother works for a progressive psychiatrist whose daughter's identity causes turmoil, despite their growing bond (sic)."