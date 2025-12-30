 Seher Hone Ko Hai: Parth Samthaan On Learning Urdu For His Character Mahid, 'I Had To Get English Out Of My Mind'
Parth Samthaan has returned to television after nearly five years with Seher Hone Ko Hai, where he plays Mahid, a Muslim scholar from Saudi Arabia. Calling the role "challenging" and "fun to explore," the actor shared how he immersed himself in Urdu.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Seher Hone Ko Hai | Instagram/ParthSamthaan

People have been drooling over Parth Samthaan ever since the release of Seher Hone Ko Hai. In the show, Parth plays a Muslim character named Mahid. The actor returned to television after a break of nearly five years. Speaking about learning a new language for the role, Parth said, "I had to make sure I know the language in and out (sic)."

Parth's character Mahid in Seher Hone Ko Hai is a well-educated scholar who has come from Saudi Arabia and is now teaching religion to children. Emphasising the importance of learning Urdu for the role, Parth told Mid Day, "It's not a little bit. Urdu is a language where clarity is very important (sic)."

He further added, "I had to get English out of my mind. I had to come to Hindi first and then travel from Hindi to Urdu (sic)." The actor shared that he learned Urdu by speaking it from morning to night. Staying in Lucknow helped him immensely, as he regularly conversed with people in Urdu to become more familiar with the language. Parth also mentioned that he learned about the culture and mannerisms to make his portrayal more authentic.

Speaking about his return to television after a long hiatus, Parth said that he was waiting for the right script. He believes it is crucial for an actor to choose a strong script, especially for a long-term commitment. Calling his role "challenging," Parth said that Mahid is artistic and "fun to explore," which is why he chose to portray the character. Describing Mahid further, he said the role is "edgy, dark... not completely dark, but grey (sic)."

You can watch Seher Hone Ko Hai on Colors TV and stream it on JioHotstar. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 10 pm, beginning December 2, 2025.

