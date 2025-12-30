 'It's A Film Exposing Them...': Ashoke Pandit REACTS To Chinese Media Criticising Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan
On Salman Khan's 60th birthday, the teaser of Battle Of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was unveiled. Chinese media criticised it for allegedly distorting facts. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "We are not surprised. China would react because it is a film that is exposing them. China is a country that has supported Pakistan, has created a lot of issues and problems for our country..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Salman Khan | Photo Via YouTube

On Salman Khan's 60th birthday, the much-anticipated teaser of Battle Of Galwan, rooted in the true events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was unveiled. Soon after its release, Chinese media criticised the film, claiming it does not align with facts. Reacting to this, FWICE Chief Advisor and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said he was not 'surprised' by their response.

Ashoke Pandit Reacts To Chinese Media Criticising Battle Of Galwan

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ashoke said, "We are not surprised or shocked that the media in China has responded to Galwan film in such a way... If a filmmaker or production house decides to give depiction of confrontation of India and China, there is nothing wrong with it. I don’t think isse iski release par koi asar padega as far as release or collection is concerned."

'China Has Supported Pakistan'

Further, he added that the producers would have anticipated China’s reaction since the film deals with Galwan and exposes their actions, asserting that they have every right to make a film on the subject and tell the world what China has done to India.

"China is a country that has supported Pakistan, has created a lot of issues and problems for our country. Its a great thing that this film is made. If the film is good it will do well," stated Ashoke.

What Did Chinese Media Say?

An article in China’s state-run newspaper, Global Times, claims that so-called 'experts' have labelled Battle of Galwan as an 'over-the-top' film, controversially dismissing Santosh Babu’s sacrificial bravery as a 'so-called pivotal role.'

It claims, "The Bollywood films at most provide an entertainment-driven, emotionally charged portrayal, but no amount of cinematic exaggeration can rewrite the history or shake the PLA's determination to defend China's sovereign territory."

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle Of Galwan stars Chitrangada Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others.

