Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Is NOT Colonel Santosh Babu's Biopic, Film Based On True Events Of 2020: Report

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has sparked curiosity ever since its teaser was unveiled on the actor's 60th birthday. The brief glimpse into the film led to speculation that Salman would be portraying Colonel Santosh Babu, the Indian Army officer who lost his life during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. However, new reports suggest that the film’s premise is being misunderstood.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Battle of Galwan is not a biopic on Colonel Santosh Babu. A source close to the project clarified that while the film draws inspiration from the real events of the Galwan Valley face-off between Indian and Chinese troops, it does not chronicle the life of any single individual.

“Salman Khan’s Galwan is not a biopic on Colonel Santosh Babu. The film is based on the true events of the Galwan Valley clash,” the source told the news portal and added that it will focus on a broader narrative shaped by real incidents rather than a character-specific portrayal.

The report also suggests that Salman's role will carry a strong emotional and human core. Known for weaving themes of humanity into his films, the actor is expected to deliver a powerful message through the climax, which will highlight sacrifice, resilience and the emotional cost of conflict.

Billed as a hard-hitting war drama, Battle of Galwan revisits the events of 2020 that led to heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and the loss of 20 Indian soldiers. While the teaser has set expectations for intense action and patriotism, the makers appear keen to clarify that the film is rooted in true events rather than being a biographical account.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. The movie also stars Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.